Kohli Shouts 'keep Clapping Boys', India Dugout Follow Suit With Raucous Reaction; Watch

Team India headlined Day 2 of the ongoing series decider match at Newland Cricket Ground in Centurion as the pacers made life difficult for the Proteas batters. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to form in the match after average outings in the first two games as he has dismissed five batters at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, amidst the clinical bowling by the Indian bowlers, skipper Virat Kohli was spotted asking his teammates in the ground and dug out to keep clapping. On spotting Kohli's charismatic presence on the field, Indian cricket fans were enthralled as they hailed him for his energy.

Watch Virat Kohli asking his teammates to keep clapping-

Kohli celebrates the wickets.. looks towards his team dug out and shouts 'Keep Clapping Boys.. Keep Clapping' and this follows..



This guy just creates an amazing atmosphere in the match.. pic.twitter.com/ens77zqg3M — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) January 12, 2022

His energy is contagious.. kuch bhi bolo, his presence on field was amiss in Jo'burg!



Virat Kohli to his team & dugout mates:

"Taali bajate raho .. keep clapping"#CricketTwitter #SAvIND #INDvSA #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/9RrRwU12Zu — Max (@chahanicharcha) January 12, 2022

India are in a strong position to defeat South Africa at Cape Town

Meanwhile, India currently has a good grip over South Africa in the match as South Africa started the day at 17/1 and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. After sending back the Proteas skipper Dean Elgar before play ended on Day 1, Bumrah opened the tally of wickets on Day 2 by dismissing Aiden Markram in the second ball of the day. He was involved in an intense staredown with Marco Jensen after dismissing him before tea, while he dismissed Keegan Petersen on the individual score of 72 runs. Petersen scored the maximum runs for the team, while Temba Bavuma added 28 runs before getting dismissed by Mohammed Shami.

India eye historic feat by winning at Cape Town

While Bumrah has contributed with four wickets, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami have dismissed two batters each, while Shardul Thakur took his first wicket of the match by dismissing Kagiso Rabada. India earlier scored 223 runs in the first innings while they seek to make history by winning the match. If India wins at Cape Town, they will win the three-match series 2-1 and earn their maiden Test series victory in South Africa. At the time of writing this article, South Africa's innings have concluded and they find themselves at 210 with all wickets lost after playing 76.3 overs in their first batting innings.

(Image: AP/Disney+Hotstar)