Kohli Thanks Yuvraj For Golden Boot; Shares Heartfelt Message On His Comeback From Cancer

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday sent a special pair of golden boots to Virat Kohli to acknowledge his contributions to Indian cricket. Yuvraj sent a heartfelt letter along with the shoes, where he mentioned how he has seen Virat grow as a cricketer and as a person. Virat has now responded to Yuvraj's gesture as he turned to social media to share a "thank you" message.

Virat thanked Yuvraj for his "lovely gesture" and said that the ex-India star's comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life and not just in cricket. He further reminded Yuvraj how the Punjab-born cricketer has always been "generous" and "caring" for people around him. Virat concluded his thank you post by wishing his former RCB teammate "all the happiness".

"Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture. Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for people around you.I wish you all the happiness, God bless @YUVSTRONG12. Rab rakha," Kohli wrote on Twitter as he shared a picture of him and Yuvraj together at a party.

"To the little boy from Delhi @imvkohli. I want to dedicate this special shoe to you,celebrating your career n time as captain which has brought smiles to millions of fans all over the world. I hope you stay the way YOU are, play the way YOU do and keep making the country proud!" Yuvraj had written in his post on Tuesday. Yuvraj shared a picture of him and Virat along with images of the golden boots and a letter that he sent to the Delhi cricketer.

"Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline in the nets, passion on the field, and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day," Yuvraj wrote in his letter to Virat.

Both Yuvraj and Virat were part of the Indian squad that won the 2011 World Cup in India. Yuvraj and Virat have also played together in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

