Kohli To Step Down As T20 Captain, Here's His Journey As One Of The Youngest Skipper

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Thursday, September 16, announced his decision to step down from the role of the captain in the T20 squad, after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in UAE 2021. Kohli, however, will be leading the team in ODIs as well as Tests, while being a part T20 side as a batsman.

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win," Kohli said in a statement.

Virat's journey towards limited-overs captaincy

Besides his batting skills, Kohli's leadership qualities have been instrumental in taking Indian cricket to another level. Kohli led India to the title in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2008. The Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) wanted Kohli to take the captaincy role as early as 2011. When Daniel Vettori received an injury midway into the 2011 edition, Kohli led the side for 3 games, winning 2 of them. Kohli has been the permanent captain of the side since 2013. Overall he has captained Bangalore in 125 matches (won 55, lost 63), which includes a runners-up finish in the 2016 edition. The right-handed batsman had debuted on June 12, 2010, as India clashed with Zimbabwe at Harare.

Kohli's remarkable 2016 tour of Australia

During India's Australia tour in 2016, the Indian team whitewashed the Australians 3–0 in the T20I series after a defeat in the ODIs. Kohli secured three fifties in all three T20Is with scores of 90 not out, 59 not out and 50, winning two men of the matches as well as the man of the series award.

An instrumental performance in Asia Cup 2016

King Kohli was also instrumental in India winning the Asia Cup in Bangladesh the following month in which he scored 49 in a run-chase of 84 against Pakistan, followed by an unbeaten 56 against Sri Lanka and 41 not out in the final against Bangladesh in two more successful chases.

Unbeatable show in 2016 ICC World T20

Kohli maintained his match-winning form in the 2016 ICC World T20 in India, scoring 55 not out in another successful run-chase against Pakistan. He struck an unbeaten 82 from 51 balls in India's must-win group match against Australia in 'an innings of sheer class' with 'clean cricket shots'. The knock helped India win by six wickets and register a spot in the semi-final; Kohli went on to rate the innings as his best in the format.

In the semi-final, Kohli top-scored once again with an unbeaten 89 from 47 deliveries, but West Indies overhauled India's total of 192 and ended India's campaign. His total of 273 runs in five matches at an average of 136.50 earned him, his second consecutive Man of the Tournament award at the World T20. Kohli was named as captain of the 'Team of the Tournament' for the 2016 World Twenty20 by the ICC. He was named the full-time India captain after he was handed over the captaincy in the limited-overs (T20) format in 2017 versus England.

Not only contributing as a batsman, but Kohli has also been commanding the Indian Cricket Team in all three formats since 2017. He was given the responsibility to lead the test team in 2014. While Kohli is still due to winning any major ICC trophy, his record as a captain in tests and India's consistency in the longest form of the game speaks volumes.

(Image: PTI)