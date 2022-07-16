Kohli Vs Root Vs Azam Vs Smith Vs Williamson: WI Players Pick Overwhelming Favourite

West Indies stars Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph, and Akeal Hosein recently picked their favourite batsman among Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Babar Azam. The Q&A session was organised on the FanCode streaming platform. Former India captain Virat Kohli easily defeated the other four top batters in the world to win the competition. He was termed as the best batter in the world by Pooran, Powell, and Hosein, while Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was chosen by Hope. Joseph, on the other hand, named all five players as the current top batters in the world.

Kohli was the overwhelming favourite despite his ongoing lean patch in international cricket. The 33-year-old has not been in the best of form for the past couple of years. He has not reached the three-digit mark in any format of the game since 2019. The right-handed batter's last century had come in a pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh. Kohli recently dropped out of the top 10 of the ICC Men's Test and T20I rankings. He is currently ranked third in the ICC ODI rankings for batters.

Babar Azam, on the other hand, is the top-ranked player in the ICC T20I and ODI rankings and is sitting at the No 4 position in the Test rankings.

Joe Root is the number one player in the Test rankings, which also include Steve Smith and Kane Williamson in the top 10. Root, Williamson, and Smith, however, are not in the top 10 of the ICC T20I rankings for batters. While Williamson and Smith play T20 Internationals for their respective countries, Root only represents England in the Test and ODI formats, having played his last T20I game against Pakistan in 2019.

Pandya vs Russell, Pooran vs Pant

Meanwhile, Pooran, Hope, Powell, Joseph, and Hosein also picked the best all-rounder between India's Hardik Pandya and West Indies' Andre Russell. There was no surprise as all of those players picked Russell as their favourite since they all share the same dressing room for West Indies. They were also asked to name their favourite wicketkeeper-batter between Pooran and Rishabh Pant. Pooran won the competition against Pant as his teammates picked him over the Indian star.