Kohli's Coach Donates 500 PPE Kits To Frontline Warriors Against COVID-19

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma is leading from the front when it comes to donating essentials to the frontline warriors in their battle against novel Coronavirus pandemic. Rajkumar Sharma donated as many as 500 PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits to the policemen and traffic police officers stationed at Rajouri Garden, Connaught Place, Darya Ganj police stations through Bank of Baroda, where he works as a manager.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sharma said that policemen along with doctors and nurses are the "real warriors" in the fight against CPVID-19 as they are taking a huge risk to their lives to protect others.

"Baroda Bank, where I am working as a manager, is giving its best efforts to serve these warriors with bare essentials like the PPE kits. We distributed some 100 kits to the policemen stationed at Connaught Place on Tuesday and at Daryaganj on Wednesday. Today we are doing it here at the Rajouri Garden police station."

READ | Rohit Sharma Turns 33: Hitman Reveals Reason Behind Hating 'talented' Label Put On Him

Stand with COVID warriors

Rajkumar Sharma firmly held that at this hour of crisis, he stands with COVID warriors and will do everything possible to help them. "Our target is to give then the most urgent thing now and that is the PPE kits which have masks, sanitizers, soaps, sanitized gloves, etc. We want to distribute as much as we can and covering as much area as possible," the coach said on the sidelines of donating ceremony at the Rajouri Garden police station on Thursday. Sharma distributed the kits along with DCP, West, Deepak Purohit, and other Bank of Baroda officials.

READ | Australia Tour In December 2020 Worries Few Senior Indian Players: Report

Mourns Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

He also expressed his condolences over the demise of veteran Bollywood stars Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on successive days. "I am really very sad and pain-stricken at the demise of these two great Bollywood actors. They were super actors of different generations. I was a big fan and follower of both of them and deeply hurt at their demise," Sharma said.

READ | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Virat Kohli Mourns The Loss, Says 'this Is Unreal & Unbelievable'

READ | Novak Djokovic Does A Virat Kohli By Posting Video Of Wife Giving Him Haircut: Watch