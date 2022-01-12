Last Updated:

Kohli's Dazzling Yet Unwanted Record That Fans Can't Believe: 'Heart Stopped For A Second'

Before being removed by Kagiso Rabada for 79 off 201 balls, Virat Kohli put on crucial partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli, India, South Africa, IND vs SA 3rd Test, Virat Kohli six, virat kohli test record, ind vs sa live updates, ind vs sa Test, virat kohli

Image: ICC


On the first day of the third Test against South Africa, Indian skipper Virat Kohli registered a rare feat, scoring the second-slowest fifty of his Test career. Kohli's half-century came off 158 balls, with seven boundaries and one six as he tried to post a respectable first-innings total for India. Kohli's slowest Test fifty came against England in Pune in 2012, when he hit 69 off 174 balls.

Meanwhile, Kohli also registered another unwanted record as he hit his fifth six in Tests in more than three years. Kohli scooped one towards deep fine leg off Kagiso Rabada's bowling in the 41st over of the match when India were struggling to put up a big total on the board. The six that came off Kohli's bat was his fifth in Test cricket since 2019. As per cricket statistician Mohandas Menon, Kohli has registered fewer maximums than Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who has hit 11 sixes during the same period. 

Since 2019, Menon claims that India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, opener Mayank Agarwal, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant have all hit more sixes than Kohli. Menon said that Rohit has hit 31 sixes during the same period, while Agarwal and Pant have hit 25 and 18 sixes, respectively. 

Cricket fans stormed social media to express feelings about Kohli's unwanted records in the third Test match against South Africa. Indian supporters hailed Kohli for playing the superb knock amid a crunch situation when India were still struggling to get runs on the board. Here's how fans reacted on social media. 

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test

India scored 223 runs in 77.3 overs before being bowled out. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for India, who batted first after winning the toss. After scoring 31 runs between them, the duo was removed early by the South African pacers. KL Rahul was dismissed by 12 runs by Duanne Olivier, while Agarwal was removed by Rabada for 15 runs off 35 balls. 

Before being removed for 43 runs by Marco Jansen, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli put on a crucial third-wicket stand. Kohli went on to make 79 runs off 201 balls before being dismissed by Rabada in the closing overs of the innings. Kohli also built an important partnership with Rishabh Pant in the middle, who smashed 27 off 50 balls.

Rabada grabbed four wickets for the Proteas, while Jansen took three. Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, and Duanne Olivier each took one wicket. In reply, India picked one South African wicket before the end of the day's play, when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Dean Elgar for 3 runs off 16 deliveries. South Africa resumed batting at 17/1 on Day 2 of the third Test.

Image: ICC

Tags: Virat Kohli, India, South Africa
First Published:
