Kohli's Sister Responds To Fan Asking Who Does Vamika Resembles More, Anushka Or Virat?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli on Friday took to her official Instagram handle to respond to a query about her niece Vamika. During one of her Q&A sessions with fans, Bhawna Kohli was asked whether she has met Vamika yet and who does the newborn resembles more, Virat or Anushka? Although Bhawna did not reveal who does Vamika resembles more but she did accept meeting the child. The 2011 World Cup-winning player's sister replied, "Yes we have and she's an angel". Bhawna's comment also accompanied a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticon.

Bhawna was further asked by another fan about her best childhood memory, to which she said, "Hahaha. It's quite embarrassing but funny, but will reveal soon". In another question she was asked about her Class 12th board exam result, to which Bhawna replied, "I topped in Humanities for my school with 95%". One of the followers asked Bhawna about her favourite batsman. She said her favourite batsman is Virat Kohli but she was also a "die-hard" fan of Rahul Dravid. A user asked Bhawna to say something about her sister-in-laws Anushka Sharma and Chetna, she responded, "They are both awesome love them".

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11 this year. Following the birth of their child, the couple had requested fans and paparazzi to give them some privacy and space as they don't want to reveal much about their Vamika as of now. Virat, Anushka, and Vamika are currently in the United Kingdom, where they have travelled with the Indian squad for the much-anticipated WTC final against New Zealand later this month. Virat is expected to remain in the UK until September before leaving for the UAE for the remainder of IPL 2021.

India's tour of England

The Indian squad is scheduled to play in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting June 18 in Southampton. The Virat Kohli-led side will then play a five-match Test series against England between August and September. The team is then expected to travel to the UAE for the remainder of IPL 2021, where they will most probably be joined by other international teams for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which will likely be held in the UAE due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India.

IMAGE: AnushkaSharma/Instagram

