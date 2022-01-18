Kohli's Staggering ODI Record Against Proteas Goes Viral, Fans Say 'King Will Peak Again'

Virat Kohli took the cricket world by storm on Saturday when he decided to step down as Team India's Test captain after seven years at the helm. He was India's most successful Test skipper ever having led the team 68 times and ending up victorious in 40 of those matches. Now he is gearing up with the rest of the squad for the upcoming first ODI match against South Africa. This will be the first ODI series since Kohli was removed as ODI captain as well after the BCCI took the decision to strip him of it.

This will be the first time in seven years that Kohli will be stepping onto the crease in India's famous blue jersey not as a captain but as a specialist batsman. The focus will still be on him, but now with a lesser burden to bear and people will be expecting him to perform. It's been over two years since his last international century.

Kohli had a stunning six-match IND vs SA ODI series back in 2018. He was awarded the player of the series as India beat South Africa 5-1. He scored three centuries among those six matches and a half-century as well. He averaged 167.00 runs in that series and it is definitely one of the best performances seen in an ODI series. A Twitter user shared the stats and since then they have gone viral on the internet. Most of them are just hoping he can replicate those stats in this series as India will look to win this after losing the Test series.

2018 IND vs SA ODI Series: 1st and 2nd matches

In the first match ODI match on February 1, 2018, South Africa gave India a target of 269 as Faf du Plessis did well and scored 120 runs in 112 balls. But After losing openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in quick succession, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane stabilised the innings and helped India to a six-wicket win with 27 balls to spare. Kohli scored 112 runs in 119 balls. In the second IND vs SA ODI match, India's bowlers did a superb job as they restricted the Proteas to just 118 runs. Kohli got to 46 runs off 56 balls as India won by nine wickets.

2018 IND vs SA ODI Series: 3rd and 4th matches

In the third ODI, India batted first and set a target of 303 runs as Kolhi played a sensational innings. He scored 160 runs in 159 balls as India ended up winning by 124 runs. The fourth ODI was ruined by rain as India set a target of 289 runs but South Africa had to chase 202 in just 28 overs owing to the DLS method. Kohli scored 75 runs in 83 balls but South Africa did really well to chase down the target.

2018 IND vs SA ODI Series: 5th and 6th matches

In the fifth Test match, Kohli did not play that well as he scored 36 runs in 54 balls but India still managed to pick up the win. They defeated South Africa by 73 runs after giving a target of 275 runs. In the sixth and final ODI match, Kohli played a sensational knock once again. South Africa gave a target of 205 runs and Kohli smashed 129 runs in just 96 balls. He was naturally awarded the player of the series award for breathtaking display in South Africa.

Image: AP