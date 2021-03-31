KOL Vs HKI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Hong Kong All Stars ODI Series Match Preview

Kowloon Lions (KOL) are set to face Hong Kong Islanders (HKI) in the second match of the Hong Kong All Stars ODI Series on Thursday, April 1, at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon. The match will commence at 6:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our KOL vs HKI Dream11 prediction, top picks for KOL vs HKI playing 11 and the KOL vs HKI Dream11 team.

KOL vs HKI Dream11 prediction: KOL vs HKI match preview

The first match was a very high scoring match with both teams putting up a combined score of 787 runs. Hong Kong Islanders batted first in that match and put up 399 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Jamie Atkinson who is the skipper of Hong Kong Islanders top-scored for the side with 152 runs, while Waqas Barkat scored a quickfire 55 runs off 24 balls. For Kowloon Lions Ashley Caddy picked up 3 wickets but conceded 127 runs.

In reply Kowloon Lions despite losing early wickets put up a great fight with opener Nizakat Khan lading the run chase from the front. Khan top-scored for the side with 158 runs, while Babar Hayat 70 runs and a quickfire knock from skipper Aizaz Khan 57 runs from 27 balls was not enough to take the team past the finish line. Ehsan Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Hong Kong Islanders with 3 wickets. This should be yet another high scoring encounter.

KOL vs HKI live prediction: Squad details for KOL vs HKI Dream11 team

KOL: Aizaz Khan (Captain), Adit Gorawara+, Ahan Trivedi, Ash Caddy, Babar Hayat, Bilal Akhtar, Dan Pascoe, Hamed Khan, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Rory Cox, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed

HKI: Jamie Atkinson (Captain), Aftab Hussain, Arshad Haroon, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohsin Khan, Ninad Shah, Wajid Shah, Waqas Khan, Waqas Barkat, Zeeshan Ali, Kinchit Shah, Martin Coetzee

KOL vs HKI match prediction: Top picks for KOL vs HKI playing 11

Waqas Barkat

Jamie Atkinson

Aizaz Khan

Nizakat Khan

KOL vs HKI Dream11 live: KOL vs HKI Dream11 team

KOL vs HKI live: KOL vs HKI match prediction

As per our KOL vs HKI Dream11 prediction, KOL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KOL vs HKI match prediction and KOL vs HKI playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KOL vs HKI Dream11 team and KOL vs HKI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Hong Kong Cricket / Youtube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.