KOL Vs HKI Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Hong Kong All-Star T20 Preview

Kowloon Lions and Hong Kong Islanders are set to face each other in the Hong Kong All-Star T20 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground - Turf, Mong Kok. The match starts at 7:00 AM IST on Saturday, June 19. Here is our KOL vs HKI Dream11 prediction, KOL vs HKI Dream11 team and KOL vs HKI scorecard.

KOL vs HKI match preview

Kowloon Lions have already played one match in the competition and they ended up on the losing side. They played their first match against New Territories Tigers which they lost by 9 runs. Batting first, the New Territories Tigers were bundled out for 135 runs in 20 overs. For Tigers, Shahid Wasif and Zakir Hayat top scored with 30 runs and 40 runs respectively. For the Lions, Daniel Pascoe picked up three wickets, while Aizaz Khan and Bilal Akhtar picked up 2 wickets apiece.

The Kowloon Lions innings never got going as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Aizaz Khan and Jayden Botfield only managed to put up some fight scoring 49 runs and 36 runs respectively. For Tigers, Hassan Mohammad Khan and Ghazanfar Mohammad picked up 2 wickets apiece. The Hong Kong Islanders will be playing the first match in the tournament. This should be a good contest to watch as both teams aim for a win.

KOL vs HKI weather report

The condition does not look good as thunderstorm and rain is expected during the match which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain expected during the match, both teams are unlikely to play the full quota of overs, making the KOL vs HKI prediction a tough one.

KOL vs HKI key players

Ahead of the KOL vs HKI match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Kowloon will want Aizaz Khan and Daniel Pascoe to do well for the team in this match and help them to register win in the upcoming match. The Hong Kong Islanders, on the other hand, would want Jamie Atkinson along with Ehsan Khan to perform well in this match just like the last match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

KOL vs HKI Dream11 team

KOL vs HKI Dream11 prediction

As per our KOL vs HKI Dream11 prediction, KOL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KOL vs HKI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KOL vs HKI Dream11 team and KOL vs HKI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

