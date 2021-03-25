KOL Vs NTT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Hong Kong All Star T20 Series 2021

The first match of the inaugural Hong Kong All Star T20 Series 2021 will feature Kowloon Lions (KOL) taking on the New Territories Tigers (NTT) on 26th March at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM local time (9 AM IST). Here is our KOL vs NTT Dream11 prediction, KOL vs NTT Dream11 team and KOL vs NTT playing 11 predictions.

KOL vs NTT Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Heading into the match, Kowloon Lions have a balanced combination of both senior and young players. With a strong looking squad, they will enter this contest as favourites. However, they are expected to face a tough challenge from New Territories Tigers, who will also be looking to kickstart their first game with a win.

KOL vs NTT live: Squads

KOL: Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Aiaz Khan, Mehran Zeb, Ahan Trivedi, Dhananjay Rao, Daniel Pascoe, Gandeep Sandu, Charlie Wallis

NTT: Adit Gorawara, Babar Hayat, Daniyal Bukhari, Wajid Shah, Akbar Khan, Kinchit Shah, Aftab Hussain, Ashley Caddy, Sheryar Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal, Bilal Akhtar

Coach's Corner is back for Season 2!



In this episode, HK Men's Head Coach @TrentJohnston23 previews the upcoming #EPICGroup #AllStarsSeries!



Be sure to tune in to watch the live on YouTube and FanCode! @CityScopeHK @Myprotein #HKCrickethttps://t.co/VSuFAqeAWM — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) March 24, 2021

KOL vs NTT playing 11 prediction

Kowloon Lions: Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Aiaz Khan, Mehran Zeb, Ahan Trivedi, Dhananjay Rao, Daniel Pascoe, Gandeep Sandu

New Territories Tigers: Adit Gorawara, Babar Hayat, Daniyal Bukhari, Wajid Shah, Akbar Khan, Kinchit Shah, Aftab Hussain, Ashley Caddy, Sheryar Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal

KOL vs NTT Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ali

Batsmen: Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Wajid Shah

Allrounders: Kinchit Shah, Akbar Khan, Aftab Hussain, Mehran Zeb

Bowlers: Sheryar Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Dhananjay Rao

KOL vs NTT top picks

KOL: Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan, Akbar Khan

NTT: Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Sheryar Khan

KOL vs NTT live streaming

Unfortunately, the KOL vs NTT game will not be telecasted in India. However, fans can watch the KOL vs NTT live streaming on Fancode. Updates of the competition can be received on the official Twitter and Instagram handle of Hong Kong cricket.

KOL vs NTT match prediction

According to our KOL vs NTT match prediction, New Territories Tigers will win this match.

Note: The KOL vs NTT Dream11 prediction and KOL vs NTT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KOL vs NTT Dream11 team and KOL vs NTT Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.