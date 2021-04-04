Kolkata Sign Up Gurkeerat Singh Mann After Injured Rinku Singh Ruled Out Of IPL 2021

The preparations for the IPL 2021 is in the last phase as the cash-rich league is all set to begin from April 9. However, almost all the franchises are facing a major challenge to go into the tournament with all its strength after foreign players pulled out their names due to various reasons—COVID-19 scare in the camp, and injuries of players. Conducting the IPL 2021 in the pandemic era has brought new challenges for all the franchises' think tanks. Recently, Kolkata has to make a tactical change after its domestic player Rinku Singh was ruled out of the IPL 2021.

Kolkata has signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as a replacement for batsman Rinku Singh, who will be unavailable for the entire season due to a knee injury. Rinku Singh made his IPL debut in 2017 has played a total of 11 IPL games. His replacement, Gurkeerat Singh Mann last played for Bangalore in IPL 2020 before being released ahead of the VIVO IPL 2021 auction. Kolkata has acquired Gurkeerat Singh Mann at his base price of INR 50L. The VIVO IPL 2021 will be Gurkeerat's eighth IPL season.

Kolkata is not the only team that made last-minute changes in its team. Earlier this week, Hyderabad signed up England's opening batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. Marsh has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons. Marsh made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2010, has played a total of 21 IPL games. On the other hand, Jason Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat and later featured for Delhi in the 2018 edition.

Last month, Bangalore signed up New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Finn Allen as a replacement for Josh Philippe who will also be unavailable for the entire season.

IPL 2021 season will kickstart on April 9 in Chennai with a high-octane clash between defending champions Mumbai and Virat Kohli-led side Bangalore. In IPL 2021, each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each.

(Image Credits: Facebook-Gurkeerat SIngh Mann, Rinku Singh/@IPL/Twitter)