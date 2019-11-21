Kotla's 'North Stand' To Be Named After Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener and Delhi captain Gautam Gambhir will soon have the north stand of Arun Jatley stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla) named after him.

North Stand after WC winner Gambhir

Confirming this, DDCA director member SN Sharma told Republic TV: "DDCA has passed a resolution and will officially announce this in a week's time. Cut boards and hoardings have been printed and we have taken Gambhir's consent as well," The West Stand of the stadium has been named after Bishen Singh Bedi while the East Stand on Mohinder Amarnath. "Its a great honour for Gautam Gambhir as his name is chosen ahead of many other top Delhi players. Its quite interesting to there is a Gate named after Virender Sehwag and a stand on Gambhir."

Earlier, Chetan Chauhan, Madan Lal, Maninder Singh, Manoj Prabhakar and others were accorded honour as per the criteria.

