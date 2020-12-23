KP Vs SP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Pakistan Cup Second XI Trophy Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will play against Southern Punjab in the final group stage match of the Pakistan Cup Second XI Trophy. The match is slated to be played at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday, December 24 and start at 10:00 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look into the KP vs SP Dream11 prediction and KP vs SP match prediction among other details.
Second XI Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament begins on Wednesday— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 15, 2020
More: https://t.co/kp08sd3B1p#PakistanCup | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/CCAyO7MXSk
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not in contention to win the title as they could manage to register only 2 wins throughout the tournament. Their opponents, Southern Punjab, on the other hand, have performed better than the hosts. They are still in contention to win the trophy and need to win their final league game for the same. Southern Punjab will also be hoping for things to fall in their favour and see Sindh lose their match. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be aiming to play spoilsport and pressurize Southen Punjab as they look to end the tournament on a high note.
Also Read WB W Vs AH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 Preview
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Abdul Rauf, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Khan, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Asif Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Asad Afridi, Mohammad Sarwar, Ashfaq Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Imran, Arif Shah, Mohammad Mohsin, Nabi Gul, Saqib Jamil, Sahibzada Farhan
Also Read Emirates D20 League Semi-Final ECB Vs SHA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview
Southern Punjab - Naved Yaseen, Ahmer Ashfaq, Waqar Hussain, Ahsan Baig, Junaid Awan, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Anas Mustafa, Mohammad Basit, Rameez Alam, Hamza Arshad, Mohammad Irfan, Mukhtar Ahmed, Salahuddin, Zohaib Afridi
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Haris, Asad Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Asif Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Sarwar, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Imran, Nabi Gul, Mohammad Mohsin
Southern Punjab - Naved Yaseen, Anas Mustafa, Maqbool Ahmed, Ahsan Baig, Hamza Arshad, Junaid Awan, Ahmer Ashfaq, , Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Rameez Alam, Mohammad Basit
Also Read ECB Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020-21 Match Preview
Wicketkeeper - W Hussain
Batsmen - S Farhan, A Shah, M Mohsin Khan
All-rounders - M Ahmed (VC), J Awan, M Sarwar (C)
Bowlers- A Khan, A Baig, A Afridi, M Imran
M. Sarwar, M. Ahmed, A. Khan or W. Hussain
We predict a win for Southern Punjab in the final group stage match of the Pakistan Cup Second XI Trophy.
Also Read FUJ Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team And Emirates D20 League 2020-21 Semi-final Details
Note: The above KP vs SP Dream11 prediction, KP vs SP Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KP vs SP Dream11 Team and KP vs SP playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam refutes exploitation allegations, claims 'being blackmailed'
39 mins ago
Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020 WF vs AA live stream, pitch and weather report, game preview
1 hour ago
ICA nominates former India spinner Pragyan Ojha to IPL GC; will hold post for a year
1 hour ago
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli jumps a place to 7th spot, Tim Seifert breaks into top 10
2 hours ago
WF vs AA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Dream11 Super Smash 2020 match preview
2 hours ago
BCCI members play friendly game before 89th AGM, Ganguly turns back clock with unbeaten 50
3 hours ago