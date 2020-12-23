KP Vs SP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Pakistan Cup Second XI Trophy Match Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will play against Southern Punjab in the final group stage match of the Pakistan Cup Second XI Trophy. The match is slated to be played at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday, December 24 and start at 10:00 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look into the KP vs SP Dream11 prediction and KP vs SP match prediction among other details.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not in contention to win the title as they could manage to register only 2 wins throughout the tournament. Their opponents, Southern Punjab, on the other hand, have performed better than the hosts. They are still in contention to win the trophy and need to win their final league game for the same. Southern Punjab will also be hoping for things to fall in their favour and see Sindh lose their match. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be aiming to play spoilsport and pressurize Southen Punjab as they look to end the tournament on a high note.

Also Read WB W Vs AH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 Preview

Squads for KP vs SP Dream11 team

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Abdul Rauf, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Khan, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Asif Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Asad Afridi, Mohammad Sarwar, Ashfaq Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Imran, Arif Shah, Mohammad Mohsin, Nabi Gul, Saqib Jamil, Sahibzada Farhan

Also Read Emirates D20 League Semi-Final ECB Vs SHA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Southern Punjab - Naved Yaseen, Ahmer Ashfaq, Waqar Hussain, Ahsan Baig, Junaid Awan, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Anas Mustafa, Mohammad Basit, Rameez Alam, Hamza Arshad, Mohammad Irfan, Mukhtar Ahmed, Salahuddin, Zohaib Afridi

KP vs SP Playing 11 (likely)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Haris, Asad Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Asif Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Sarwar, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Imran, Nabi Gul, Mohammad Mohsin

Southern Punjab - Naved Yaseen, Anas Mustafa, Maqbool Ahmed, Ahsan Baig, Hamza Arshad, Junaid Awan, Ahmer Ashfaq, , Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Rameez Alam, Mohammad Basit

Also Read ECB Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020-21 Match Preview

KP vs SP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - W Hussain

Batsmen - S Farhan, A Shah, M Mohsin Khan

All-rounders - M Ahmed (VC), J Awan, M Sarwar (C)

Bowlers- A Khan, A Baig, A Afridi, M Imran

KP vs SP Dream11 team top picks

M. Sarwar, M. Ahmed, A. Khan or W. Hussain

KP vs SP match prediction

We predict a win for Southern Punjab in the final group stage match of the Pakistan Cup Second XI Trophy.

Also Read FUJ Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team And Emirates D20 League 2020-21 Semi-final Details

Note: The above KP vs SP Dream11 prediction, KP vs SP Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KP vs SP Dream11 Team and KP vs SP playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.