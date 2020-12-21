Kris Srikkanth Birthday: Ex-opener Calls Kapil Dev Mad Captain, Mocks Support Staff's Role

Krishnamachari Srikkanth's admiration for 'Captain Courageous' Kapil Dev knows no bounds. The 1983 World Cup alumni was all praise for his former captain at Viu India’s special show Cricket Diaries back in June 2019. In the same show, Srikkanth also hilariously made it clear that he is not a fan of support staffs in cricket teams.

Kris Srikkanth turned 61 on Monday, December 21. On the occasion of 61st Srikkanth birthday, here is a look back at the time when the dashing opening batsman went overboard in praising his 1983 World Cup-winning skipper and also mocked the role of support staffs in today’s competitive cricket.

Kris Srikkanth praises Kapil Dev for his belief in winning 1983 World Cup

In the show, Kris Srikkanth hilariously revealed Indian team’s holiday plans for the 1983 World Cup, that would have involved several players travelling to USA after the tournament. As it turns out, they ended up altering their plans a bit because Team India “unexpectedly” set up a title-clash against two-time winners West Indies in the final. Srikkanth credited India’s 1983 success to his then captain, or “crazy captain” as he describes, Kapil Dev.

The former opening batsman revealed that Kapil Dev was confident about India’s success in the tournament, even though other players had already made their vacation plans for the England trip. He stated that several players, including himself, thought that Kapil Dev was being a “crazy captain” of the side. Srikkanth later praised the ‘Haryana Hurricane’ for his fighting spirit and even credited his intentions behind India’s eventual World Cup success.

When the show’s host boasted about India’s achievement coming without the presence of any support staff member, Kris Srikkanth was quick to downplay their roles in the game anyway. He said that he and his 1983 World Cup teammates hardly sustained any injuries during their playing days and they never even required any off-the-field assistance.

Kris Srikkanth credits Kapil Dev’s “fighting spirit” for 1983 World Cup, watch video

How much is Kris Srikkanth net worth?

According to celebrityhow.com, the Kris Srikkanth net worth is estimated to be $9 million (₹66 crore) as of 2020. His net worth composes of the salary he receives from the BCCI for being a former cricket player and a selector. It also comprises of the salary he receives from BCCI’s official broadcasting channels for his commentary duties.

Kris Srikkanth 1983 World Cup final

The Kris Srikkanth 1983 World Cup final contribution includes him top-scoring for India with 38 at the top of the order. He scored his runs off just 57 balls and it comprised of seven boundaries and a six.

