Krunal Pandya Back Home After Mandatory Quarantine In Sri Lanka, Tests Negative For COVID

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has returned to India after completing his mandatory quarantine in Sri Lanka. Krunal Pandya had tested positive for COVID-19 during India's tour to Sri Lanka and had to miss the second and third T20Is along with other cricketers who came in close contact with him. The Indian all-rounder was spotted outside the Mumbai airport earlier on Thursday, August 5.

Team India was without the services of Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal as they were sent to isolation following close contact with Krunal Pandya. However, Yuzvendra Chahal is yet to return from Sri Lanka. Krunal Pandya is now back two negative RT-PCR reports.

Pandya brothers purchase swanky 8 BHK apartment in Mumbai

As per news reports, the Pandya brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, have purchased a lavish 8 BHK house of approximately 3838 sq ft estimated to be amounting to 30 crores in Mumbai. Among the facilities available at the luxurious gated community is a private theatre, which the residents can book in advance on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The gated community has a well-equipped gym, gaming zone, Spa and salon, swimming pool, artificial rock climbing wall, star-gazing deck, and other facilites. Indian film actor Jai Hemant Shroff (Tiger Shroff) is also said to own a flat in the same complex.

India vs England 1st Test

India had a great first day of the Test match bowling England out for a meagre 183, and now openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have got off to a cautious slow start, playing very disciplined. The duo looks well settled, and Team India will love to see a big opening partnership.

Day 1 of the first Test match at Trent Bridge saw Indian bowlers dominating the game for the majority of the sessions, bowling England all-out for just 183 runs in 65.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bamboozled England batting line-up with their deadly spells as they picked 7 wickets between them. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur picked 1 and 2 wickets respectively.

Image Credit: Viral Bhayani's Instagram