Krunal Pandya Birthday: All-rounder Matches MS Dhoni For THIS Indian All-time ODI Record

Krunal Pandya celebrated his ODI debut with a sparkling half-century against England in the first ODI at Pune. The all-rounder formed a 112-run stand from just 57 balls with KL Rahul that turbo-charged India’s total to 317-5. Remarkably, it took Pandya just 26 balls to get to his fifty as he slammed the fastest-ever half-century for any player on ODI debut.

Krunal Pandya debut: Cricketer receives cap from brother Hardik Pandya, watch video

India vs England: MS Dhoni record broken on Krunal Pandya debut

Krunal Pandya, on his ODI debut itself, scored a match-winning 58* from just 31 balls. Pandya’s knock comprised of seven boundaries and two sixes and he raced to his fifty off just the 26th delivery of his innings. While doing so, he matched MS Dhoni’s record of scoring the fastest-ever half-century by any Indian batsmen against England in ODIs. Back in Cardiff in 2011, the former captain also reached his 50-run mark from 26 deliveries.

Krunal Pandya debut: Watch video of his explosive 58*

Krunal Pandya birthday

Krunal Pandya turned 30 on Wednesday, March 24, i.e. a day after his memorable ODI debut. Here is a look at the birthday wish he received from his younger brother Hardik.

Hardik Pandya wishes on Krunal Pandya birthday

We’re on this journey together bhai right from the start â¤ï¸ The highs, the lows, I’m lucky to have you by my side. Happy birthday big bro ðŸ¤— @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/FpghfOkwvC — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 24, 2021

A look into Krunal Pandya stats

The Krunal Pandya stats in competitive cricket composes of some impressive numbers. While he made his ODI debut only yesterday, Pandya has already played 18 T20Is for his country. The all-rounder has scored 121 runs and taken 14 wickets in the truncated form of the game. In his lone ODI appearance, the 30-year-old scored an unbeaten 58 and collected figures of 1-59 from his 10 overs.

India vs England 2021 update

The ‘Men in Blue’ defeated England by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his fluent 98 at the top of the order. Dhawan’s innings propelled India to score a massive 317-5 and the total was later defended on the back of debutant Prasidh Krishna’s four-wicket haul.

England’s tour of India will now continue with the second ODI. The match is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venue will also be hosting the series-decider on March 28.

India vs England 1st ODI scorecard

Image source: BCCI Twitter