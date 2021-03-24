Krunal Pandya Birthday: Hardik Pandya, Pankhuri Sharma Steal The Show With Their Wishes

India's flamboyant all-rounder Krunal Pandya has garnered appreciation from all corners for his exploits in white-ball cricket. The dynamic cricketer has proved his mettle with consistent performances in the Indian Premier League and has also led the Baroda side with great flair in domestic matches. The left-hander played a lion-hearted knock in his ODI debut on Tuesday, where he took the England bowlers to the cleaners with his power-hitting. The talented cricketer rang in his 30th birthday on Wednesday, March 24, and received special wishes from his wife Pankhuri Sharma and brother Hardik Pandya.

Krunal Pandya birthday: Mumbai Indians wish star all-rounder

Krunal Pandya wife: Pankhuri Sharma comes up with a special wish for the cricketer

Taking to her Instagram account, Pankhuri Sharma shared an adorable message for her husband on his 30th birthday. She also shared a lovely picture of the couple and mentioned in the caption that Krunal Pandya was indeed born to shine. She also mentioned how she has seen the cricketer grow over the years. Pankhuri also commended the player for his spectacular performance on his ODI debut and stated that his knock was special for the whole family. Here is what Pankhuri Sharma posted to wish Pandya:

Krunal Pandya birthday: Hardik Pandya wishes his brother in style

Krunal's younger brother Hardik Pandya also took this opportunity to send across a special wish for his brother. Pandya shared a video that showcased several moments shared by the two over the years. He also wrote that the two cricketers are together in their journey, right from the first day. The star cricketer also mentioned that he is lucky to have a brother like Krunal. Here is what Hardik Pandya posted on Krunal Pandya's 30th birthday:

Krunal Pandya debut: All-rounder shines with the bat in India vs England 1st ODI

The left-hander received his ODI cap from brother Hardik Pandya, and he visibly looked emotional as he waved the cap into the heavens for his late father. The player did not let the emotions get the better of him and came up with a brilliant performance in the India vs England 1st ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The southpaw showcased an aggressive intent and used the counter-attacking approach to get an edge over the England bowlers. Pandya remained unbeaten on 62 from just 43 deliveries and helped Indian cross the 300-run mark. The home team ultimately won the contest by 66 runs as England failed to chase the target of 318. Pandya also took the crucial wicket of Sam Curran in the match.

Image source: Krunal Pandya Instagram