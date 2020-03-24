Krunal Pandya Birthday: MI Star Dismisses Glenn Maxwell For First T20I Wicket; Watch Video

On Tuesday, star Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya turned 29. The elder brother of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Krunal has represented India in 18 T20I matches since 2018. He has also been a core member of the Mumbai Indians since his IPL debut in 2016.

Krunal Pandya turns 29

On the day of the elder Pandya brother's 29th birthday, the left-arm spinner dismissed Glenn Maxwell to get his first wicket of the 2018 T20I series in Australia against the host nation. The clip comes from the season that Pandya debuted for Team India. After making his debut against West Indies, Pandya played the tough T20I series against Australia. In the first T20I, Pandya got smashed for 55 runs in his four overs but took Glenn Maxwell's wicket in the second match. Here is the 'peach' of a delivery -

"That's a peach!"



Glenn Maxwell was brought undone by a beauty from Krunal Pandya#AUSvIND @bet365_aus pic.twitter.com/nG4YtTOaGf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2018

Pandya ended with figures of 1/26 in that match, which was eventually called off due to rain. In the third match, Krunal Pandya announced his entry into the Indian cricket team when he took 4/36 and became the Player of the Match, helping India win the match. The series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Krunal Pandya to be crucial to Mumbai Indians' IPL 2020 plans

The defending champions of the IPL, Mumbai Indians will hoping to retain their title and add a fifth trophy to their cabinet. With the IPL postponed to April 15 amidst growing concerns around the novel coronavirus, the fate of IPL 2020 will be decided in the coming days. Krunal Pandya will continue to be an important part of the Mumbai Indians squad along with his brother, Hardik Pandya. Australian superstars like Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile are also set to join the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020.

