Krunal Pandya Breaks Down After Notching Up Fastest ODI Fifty On Debut, Hardik Consoles

Two years after making his international debut in T20Is, Krunal Pandya received his maiden ODI cap on Tuesday as India stepped onto the field to face England in the last leg of the tour. Coming off a huge loss with his father's demise, the senior Pandya looked anything but shaken as he stormed the MCA stadium, taking the attack to the English bowlers. Wasting no time, Krunal struck three consecutive boundaries off Tom Curran, announcing his arrival in the 50-over format.

The debutant went on to play a scintillating knock alongside KL Rahul who also found his lost touch and regained confidence with some brilliant shots. Registering a 28-ball fifty, Krunal Pandya on Tuesday, created a record of smashing the fastest ODI 50 on debut in international cricket. The middle-order batsman who smashed 7 fours and 2 sixes, raised his bat in glory towards the sky, as a tribute to his late father, to whom he also dedicated his fierce knocks in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Amidst the innings breaks, Krunal Pandya broke down in tears after having made a memorable debut, grieving the loss of his father. The senior Pandya had an extremely emotional moment during the break and found himself breaking down on his brother Hardik's shoulder. The all-rounder also struggled to find words while speaking to the presenters as held back his tears. Himanshu Pandya, father of Krunal and Hardik Pandya, passed away earlier this year. At the age of 71, he passed away due to a cardiac arrest on January 16.

Rahul regains lost mojo

After failing to make an impact in the T20 series, KL Rahul seems to have returned to form as he played a stellar knock of an unbeaten 43-ball 62 that included four boundaries and four maximums each at a strike rate of 114.19. He finished the Indian innings in style by hitting pacer Mark Wood for a boundary off the final ball.

The Karnataka cricketer had a forgettable outing in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series where he could only manage 14 runs in four games with scores of 1,0,0 & 14 respectively. Rahul was involved in a 112-run stand with debutant Krunal Pandya, who also scored his maiden ODI fifty (58*) for the sixth-wicket as the hosts ended up posting a stiff total of 317/5 from their 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India with 98 as he narrowly missed out on his 18th ODI century.

After Hardik Pandya's dismissal, the hosts had lost half their side for 205 in the 41st over and it seemed that England would stage a comeback into the contest but, it was not to be as the middle-order duo of Krunal Pandya (58*) and KL Rahul (62*) resurrected the Indian innings. The duo was involved in a 112-run stand for the sixth wicket as the hosts ended up posting a stiff total of 317/5 from their 50 overs.