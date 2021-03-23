Krunal Pandya Fifty Fastest By Any Batsman On ODI Debut, Unable To Describe Innings: WATCH

Quick links:
Krunal Pandya celebrated his ODI debut with a sparkling half-century against England in the first ODI at Pune. The all-rounder formed a 112-run stand from just 57 balls with KL Rahul that turbo-charged India’s total above the 300-run mark. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Virat Kohli (56) also made significant contributions to India’s total.
ODI debut for @krunalpandya24 ðŸ‘ŒMarch 23, 2021
International debut for @prasidh43 ðŸ‘#TeamIndia @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Hm9abtwW0g
Krunal Pandya brought up his maiden ODI fifty on his debut off just the 26th delivery of his innings. He became the fastest Indian batsman to score a half-century on his ODI debut. He ended up scoring an unbeaten 58 from just 31 balls and his innings comprised of seven boundaries and two massive sixes.
Krunal Pandya’s innings also garnered much appreciation from fans for captain Virat Kohli. Several fans took to Twitter and praised the Indian captain for his decision to include the uncapped all-rounder into the playing XI. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Krunal Pandya’s fifty while praising captain Kohli’s selection choices.
Century stand âœ…— BCCI (@BCCI) March 23, 2021
Half centuries for @klrahul11 & @krunalpandya24 âœ…
300+ on the board âœ…
Brilliant batting display from #TeamIndia as they post 317/5 in 50 overs. @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/9iU3lmZQBz
Virat Kohli Appreciating Rahul and Krunal Pandya Knock ðŸ”¥ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/RsfebVT5xJ— ηÑ”Ð½α (@_dreamer__neha) March 23, 2021
Well played guys ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ¤â¤ï¸— Anjali Sharma (@Anjali_vk_18) March 23, 2021
Kl is back ðŸ˜
Gabbar is back
Virat the run machine Kohli ðŸ˜
Krunal ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜#INDvENG #ViratKohli #gabbar #KrunalPandya #Kl #rahulðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³â¤ï¸ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/DBCmQXv0Vc
Captain Virat Kohli and all teammates Applause and Appreciating Krunal Pandya batting and his efforts on debut match. pic.twitter.com/cyZ9H17Hjz— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 23, 2021
At the time of publishing, India compiled 317-5 from their 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya all slammed their respective half-centuries in the innings. Ben Stokes was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with his three-wicket haul.
For India vs England 1st ODI live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI will also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
The match is being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venue will also be hosting the remaining two games of the three-match series. The live action of the first ODI commenced from 1:30 PM IST onwards.
Himanshu Pandya, father of Krunal and Hardik Pandya, passed away earlier this year. At the age of 71, he passed away due to a cardiac arrest. As per the Krunal Pandya father death report, the unfortunate incident occurred on January 16. As a result, Krunal Pandya was unable to speak to the official broadcasters after his innings, getting extremely emotional after the effort he put in.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.