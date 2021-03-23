Krunal Pandya Fifty Fastest By Any Batsman On ODI Debut, Unable To Describe Innings: WATCH

Krunal Pandya celebrated his ODI debut with a sparkling half-century against England in the first ODI at Pune. The all-rounder formed a 112-run stand from just 57 balls with KL Rahul that turbo-charged India’s total above the 300-run mark. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Virat Kohli (56) also made significant contributions to India’s total.

Krunal Pandya brought up his maiden ODI fifty on his debut off just the 26th delivery of his innings. He became the fastest Indian batsman to score a half-century on his ODI debut. He ended up scoring an unbeaten 58 from just 31 balls and his innings comprised of seven boundaries and two massive sixes.

Krunal Pandya’s innings also garnered much appreciation from fans for captain Virat Kohli. Several fans took to Twitter and praised the Indian captain for his decision to include the uncapped all-rounder into the playing XI. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Krunal Pandya’s fifty while praising captain Kohli’s selection choices.

Krunal Pandya fifty and fans reactions for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Appreciating Rahul and Krunal Pandya Knock ðŸ”¥ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/RsfebVT5xJ — ηÑ”Ð½α (@_dreamer__neha) March 23, 2021

Captain Virat Kohli and all teammates Applause and Appreciating Krunal Pandya batting and his efforts on debut match. pic.twitter.com/cyZ9H17Hjz — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 23, 2021

India vs England live streaming details

At the time of publishing, India compiled 317-5 from their 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya all slammed their respective half-centuries in the innings. Ben Stokes was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with his three-wicket haul.

For India vs England 1st ODI live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI will also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

The match is being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venue will also be hosting the remaining two games of the three-match series. The live action of the first ODI commenced from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

Krunal Pandya father death

Himanshu Pandya, father of Krunal and Hardik Pandya, passed away earlier this year. At the age of 71, he passed away due to a cardiac arrest. As per the Krunal Pandya father death report, the unfortunate incident occurred on January 16. As a result, Krunal Pandya was unable to speak to the official broadcasters after his innings, getting extremely emotional after the effort he put in.

Image source: BCCI Twitter