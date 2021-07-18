Krunal Pandya Hugs Sri Lankan Batsman Charith Asalanka; Netizens Say 'Rahul Dravid Effect'

As Sri Lanka's first innings of the first ODI against India has come to an end with Chamika Karunaratne pushing the hosts to a competitive 262 in 50 overs, netizens on Twitter are loving Krunal Pandya's bear hug. India's limited-over series against Sri Lanka kickstarted on Sunday with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav getting their debut caps.

With not much swing at the dry pitch of Colombo, Team India's famous spin duo 'KulCha' Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal came into the groove and choked Sri Lanka in the middle-overs. Apart from Chahal and Kuldeep, Krunal Pandya turned out to be the third spin option of skipper Shikhar Dhawan. Although Krunal Pandya proved economical for Team India, netizens are impressed with the spinner's warm gesture while bowling.

Krunal Pandya hugs Sri Lankan batsman Charith Asalanka

Bowling the 22nd over of the match, Krunal Pandya tossed up to striker Dhananjaya de Silva which he hit straight to him. Krunal Pandya leaped to keep Dhananjaya on the strike, he almost collided during his dive with the non-striker Charith Asalanka. However, what happened next won many hearts on social media as Krunal Pandya stood up hugged Charith Asalanka.

The spirit of love and care in this new Indian Team - ft. Krunal Pandya#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/AV3Q9VuGv3 — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) July 18, 2021

Netizens react to Krunal Pandya's hug

As soon as Krunal Pandya hugging Asalanka video went viral on Twitter, netizens lauded the left-arm spinner for the gesture. Some even termed Krunal Pandya's bear hug as the result of Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid- 'Dravid Effect'. See what netizens have to say on Krunal Pandya-

The discipline, love and care for opponent under Rahul Dravid. pic.twitter.com/U9I8GHpP4Y — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2021

Please go and hug your opponents. 😂 https://t.co/Iz4AX39POd — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) July 18, 2021

Rahul Dravid's welcomes Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav into Team India

Addressing the team huddle ahead of Sri Lanka's first innings, Rahul Dravid outlined that the debut by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav is a result of hard work by not only them but by their families as well. Dravid also outlined Ishan Kishan's 'double celebration' as the left-handed wicket-keeper turned 23 on July 18.

"It's obviously a great achievement, lovely to welcome new people into the family. It's a result of a lot of hard work not only for them but also for their family. So it's a very proud moment for them and their family. It's really a lovely occasion. Double celebration for Ishan Kishan today. Shikhar Dhawan will give Ishan Kishan his debut cap. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will give the cap to Suryakumar Yadav," said Rahul Dravid.

(Image Credits: @mufaddal-vohra-Twitter)