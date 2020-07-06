Krunal Pandya Inspires Fans With Right Prediction Of Playing For India With Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been one of the key members of the Indian cricket team across all formats. The all-rounder has proved his worth as he has contributed immensely in all the departments of the game on numerous occasions. At the moment, Hardik Pandya has become an indispensable part of the Indian team.

Just like any other cricketer, Pandya too has struggled his way to seal a spot in the Indian team. However, the youngster has had the support of his elder brother Krunal Pandya, who has also featured for the Men in Blue.

Krunal Pandya uploads first-ever interview along with Hardik Pandya, fans in awe of their inspirational journey

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have now become household names. Both the brothers have come a long way since making their debut for the Indian team and they certainly have made a name for themselves in international cricket. Their journey from rags to riches is nothing but inspiring. Recently, Krunal Pandya took a trip down the memory lane as he shared the first-ever interview of the Pandya brothers on his Twitter handle.

In the clip shared, Krunal Pandya can be seen talking about his school cricket days and his journey so far. The young Krunal also highlights and appreciates his parents' support through his struggle. Cut to, a young Hardik Pandya, who speaks about his dream to represent Team India along with his brother. Hardik Pandya also speaks about their dream to play together for India and Baroda just like Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan did.

Throwback to the #PandyaBrothers' first ever interview 😄 Just young kids with big dreams 😊 If we can make it, anyone can. Just work hard to achieve your dreams 🇮🇳 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/F66ucAdHVQ — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 4, 2020

As soon as Krunal Pandya posted the video, fans flooded the tweet with comments. Several heart-warming reactions poured in as fans were in awe of the terrific journey the duo had been through. Some fans also expressed how inspirational their journey was while others pointed out the importance of grit and determination. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

Keep inspiring champ.

Here's something I made, hope you like it.https://t.co/2LhIwBOVLG — Bharath (@carromball_) July 4, 2020

So motivating. Never feel low when i see hard work pays off. Please continue to entertain all of us. Missing hard hits by #pandyabrothers in IPL. @hardikpandya7 — Vinay garg (@vinaygarg502) July 4, 2020

Sir ,it's extremely good that you have proved it .Huge respect for you — Sirshendu dutta (@sirshendudutta1) July 5, 2020

Dream big to turn impossible into possible. Thank you Pandya champs @hardikpandya7 and @krunalpandya24 — Uday Mehta (@Uday_B_Mehta) July 4, 2020

Superb... Great determination... More Milestones to achieve.....🇮🇳 — MANOJ PURSWANI (@MSKH72) July 5, 2020

It's such an inspiring video. Kudos to both of you the way you guys have made it to the Indian team. — Divesh Rajput (@DiveshRajput19) July 5, 2020

Hardik Pandya opens up on first meeting with Natasa Stankovic

Recently, Hardik Pandya was involved in a conversation with cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle. Hardik Pandya revealed details about how and when he met Natasa Stankovic and how the couple decided to get engaged. The couple had got engaged on December 31, 2019, but only made it public on January 1 this year.

Hardik Pandya told Cricbuzz that even his parents didn’t know that he was getting engaged. He added that two days before the engagement, he told brother Krunal Pandya that 'he has had enough'. He has found someone who he loves and he is becoming better. Hardik Pandya further said that the family backed him and told him to do whatever his heart says.

Harsha Bhogle went on to ask him if Natasa Stankovic knew him before they met. Hardik Pandya replied in the negative by saying that she had no idea who he was, despite his popularity. Pandya candidly disclosed that Natasa Stankovic saw him wearing a hat, a chain and a watch at 1 in the morning, which constituted their first-ever meeting. So she thought he is a different kind of person. Hardik Pandya also revealed that is when they started talking and getting to know each other. Then they started dating and got engaged on December 31.

