Krunal Pandya Net Worth: How Much Has The Total Krunal Pandya IPL Salary Been So Far?

India's dynamic all-rounder Krunal Pandya was drafted in the ODI squad for the upcoming India vs England ODI series. The left-hander has come up with impressive performances in the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians and also made a point by leading the Baroda team by example in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well as Vijay Hazare Trophy. Here we take a look at the Krunal Pandya net worth figure and the Krunal Pandya IPL salary.

How much is the Krunal Pandya net worth figure?

Krunal Pandya's lucrative IPL contract has had a significant impact on his overall net worth. According to kreedon.com, the cricketer's net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹13 crore. The player's compensation comprises of the compensation he receives for representing the Mumbai Indians' side in the Indian Premier League. Moreover, he also receives a handsome paycheck for leading the Baroda team in domestic cricket.

Krunal Pandya's net worth also includes a Lamborghini Huracan EVO which is said to have cost the all-rounder â‚¹3.22 crore. Pandya also is believed to charge a hefty amount for endorsing a brand. Krunal Pandya, alongside brother Hardik Pandya, was signed up by HalaPlay, a fantasy gaming platform in India, in 2019 as a brand ambassador.

Krunal Pandya IPL salary

The talented cricketer has established himself as a prominent member of the Mumbai Indians lineup over the years. He was picked up by the franchise ahead of the 2016 season for â‚¹ 20 lakh. However, his salary saw a significant rise as he was signed for a whopping â‚¹8.80 crore in the 2018 auction. According to InsideSport's Moneyball, the 29-year-old has made â‚¹39.20 crore so far by playing for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians team 2021

Mumbai Indians team 2021: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton De Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Amolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Disclaimer: The above Krunal Pandya net worth and Krunal Pandya IPL salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Krunal Pandya net worth figure.

