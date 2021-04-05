Krunal Pandya Recalls Father Himanshu's Last Words Two Days Before His Untimely Demise

All-rounder Krunal Pandya, who is a part of the Mumbai Indians set-up for the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway this Friday remembered his late father Himanshu Pandya who passed away in January this year due to a heart attack.

'Your time will come now': Krunal Pandya

During a recent interaction, Krunal opened up on the influence of his father in his life and at the same time also recalled his last words a couple of days before his untimely demise.

"We can say that we are just reaping the fruits of his effort. He planted the seeds, he made it blossom. Now when he's not there and when there are so many good things that are happening, you feel the weight of all that he did and gave us. Somewhere I feel that one part of my heart has gone with him. Yes, people say time heals everything but, what I feel is from here on, whatever good things I do in life, whenever I go one step ahead, I'll just always remember him", Krunal was quoted as saying by MITV.

"Just 2 days before he went, on the 16th (of January). 14th, he called me. After seeing one of my innings in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy which was in Baroda. He said 'I've seen your knock'. 'I've seen you playing since you were 6'. But one thing I will tell you after watching this knock is that 'your time will come now', the elder Pandya recalled. READ | Former Pak captain Inzamam ul Haq lauds Krunal and Krishna on stellar debut performance

Furthermore, the southpaw mentioned that after being praised by his late father, he had told him that he has been playing for the last five years and at the same time also did well while representing India (made his international debut in November 2018) and that they (MI) has just won the IPL trophy (2020 edition).

"He said, 'What you've done till now is fine. But I feel that your time will come'. These were his last words to me. And then, he went away after two days", the middle-order batsman added.

Watch the entire conversation here:

ðŸ—£ï¸ "Me and Hardik are just reaping the fruits of his efforts." @krunalpandya24 opens up on the influence of his father in #MI catch-up! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/479vh912iH — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 5, 2021

Krunal makes a statement on his ODI debut

Krunal Pandya had made an impact right away after making his ODI debut in the recently-concluded home series against England. He made his bat do the talking at a stage when it seemed that India would not be able to post a challenging total after losing half their side for 204 in the 41st over. Krunal and Team India's limited-overs specialist KL Rahul (62*) resurrected the Indian innings. The duo was involved in a 112-run stand for the sixth wicket as the hosts ended up posting a stiff total of 317/5 from their 50 overs.

Pandya remained unbeaten on 58 off just 31 deliveries at a strike rate of 187.1. His impactful knock included seven boundaries and a couple of maximums.

He also chipped in with the ball in hand and picked up his maiden ODI scalp when he accounted for middle-order batsman Sam Curran. He finished his spell with figures of 1/59 from his 10 overs at an economy rate of 5.90 as Team India registered a convincing win by 66 runs.

(Image Courtesy: KrunalPandya_Official/Insta)