Krunal Pandya Remembers Father After Receiving ODI Cap From Hardik Pandya: WATCH

Krunal Pandya made his ODI debut as India took on England in the first of a three-match series in Pune. Prior to the toss, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a minute-long video on their social media accounts, which featured Indian captain Virat Kohli giving a pep talk to the team. Apart from Kohli’s speech, Krunal Pandya and pacer Prasidh Krishna can be seen receiving their maiden ODI caps.

Krunal Pandya, who has played 18 T20Is for India, is currently playing his first-ever ODI match for his country. Prior to the toss, the BCCI shared a video where the all-rounder can be seen receiving his maiden ODI cap from younger brother Hardik Pandya. Upon receiving his cap, Krunal appeared emotional as he looked up to heavens to remember his late father. The cricketer, in his emotional state, was later consoled by brother Hardik as the two gear up for a daunting challenge against the World Champions.

At the time of publishing, India reached 10-0 after 4.4 overs. Rohit Sharma was batting at the crease alongside his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. Here is a look at the playing XI for both teams in the match.

The match is being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venue will also be hosting the remaining two games of the three-match series. The live action of the first ODI commenced from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

Himanshu Pandya, father of Krunal and Hardik Pandya, passed away earlier this year. At the age of 71, he passed away due to a cardiac arrest. As per the Krunal Pandya father death report, the unfortunate incident occurred on January 16.

