Krunal Pandya Shares Adorable Pic With Nephew Agastya As He Misses His 'ball Of Sunshine'

Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who is currently in Sri Lanka for India's limited over six-match series, shared an adorable picture on Twitter with his brother Hardik Pandya's son and his nephew Agastya Pandya on Tuesday. The picture had a caption saying "Here's Agastya to bring a smile on your face this morning. Miss this little ball of sunshine."

Here’s Agastya to bring a smile on your face this morning 😊🤗 Miss this little ball of sunshine ☀️ pic.twitter.com/SNNLCJMUmq — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 6, 2021

The adorable images were an instant hit on social media. Many followers expressed their delight in the comment section with one writing "Wonder picture. God bless you both"

Another user wrote "Nice picture"

One user wished the all-rounder best of luck for his upcoming series saying "Best of luck bro."

India tour of Sri Lanka coming up

A second-string India squad led by Dhawan will tour Sri Lanka for limited-overs series. Shikhar Dhawan and Co will lock horns against Sri Lanka in their backyard for 3 ODIs and equal T20Is as Virat Kohli and the rest of the Team India are in the UK for the upcoming 5-match Test series against England. The newly-named India squad also featured big names from IPL who earned their maiden call. A dominating batting performance could help youngsters book a place in T20 World Cup.

The ODI series will kick start on July 13 with the second and third games to be played on July 16 and 18 respectively.

After the ODI series, both teams will compete in a three-match Twenty20 International series, starting July 21. All six matches will be played at the same venue the R Premadasa Stadium.

India squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

