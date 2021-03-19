Krunal Pandya Surprises Fans, Dances On Top Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Song With Wife: WATCH

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya is immensely active on Instagram as he keeps sharing photos and videos of his life both on and off the field. The lanky cricketer is pretty expressive about his love as he regularly posts adorable pictures and videos with his wife Pankhuri Sharma. And he made headlines on Friday too when he was selected in India's ODI squad for the first time ahead of the home series against England.

Krunal Pandya wife Pankhuri teaches cricketer to dance on 'Kajra Re'

Hardik Pandya's elder brother, Krunal Pandya was it once again he posted a video of him dancing alongside Pankhuri. The couple was seen shaking a leg to the popular song 'Kajra Re' starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the film 'Bunty Aur Babli'. While Krunal Pandya's wife seemed like a seasoned dancer, the cricketer was trying his best to match Pankhuri's steps.

The southpaw captioned the post, "What makes us happy? Dancing together (And me trying to mimic @pankhuriisharma’s steps) #ThrowbackThursday." As soon as the video was uploaded, fans flooded the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as fans were left in awe of the couple's impeccable chemistry. Here's a look at the post where Krunal and Pankhuri are seen dancing on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song.

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya on Friday was named in India's ODI squad against England after his power-packed performance in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-hander scored 388 runs in five matches at an astonishing average of 129.33 including two centuries and as many fifties. His Mumbai Indians team 2021 colleague Suryakumar Yadav has also been named in India's ODI squad after his fireworks at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 4th T20 while pacer Prasidh Krishna has also earned a call-up to the national side.

The India vs England ODI series consists of three matches which will get underway on March 23 in Pune with the final two ODIs to be played on March 26 and 28 at the same venue. Krunal Pandya could potentially make his ODI debut and the all-rounder will hope to put in impressive performances to gain some momentum going into IPL 2021, in which he will play for the Mumbai Indians team 2021.

Indian squad for ODIs vs England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

SOURCE: KRUNAL PANDYA INSTAGRAM