Krunal Pandya-Tom Curran Exchange Verbal Volleys As Virat Kohli Watches In Dismay

Krunal Pandya had a dream start to his ODI career as he registered his maiden half-century in the first One Day International between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. While he scored a 26-ball 50 in his very first appearance in the 50-overs format, he was also involved in an on-field confrontation with one of his English counterparts during the death overs.

Krunal Pandya-Tom Curran exchange verbal volleys

The incident took place during the penultimate over of the first innings. On the fifth delivery of that over, Krunal took a single and made his way to the non-strikers' end and that is when Tom Curran was heard saying something to him. The elder Pandya turned behind and lashed out at elder Curran (team-mate Sam Curran happens to be his younger sibling). The on-field umpire had to intervene before things got out of control but the southpaw was in no mood to calm down as he had lost his composure and was heard saying something to the bowler. Even skipper Virat Kohli was seen watching the entire incident in dismay from the dugout.

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder was then seen arguing with the umpire before being warned by the latter after which he went back and stood at the non-strikers' end.

Coming back to cricketing action, the middle-order batsman made his bat do the talking at a stage when it seemed that India would not be able to post a challenging total after losing half their side for 204 in the 41st over. Krunal and Team India's limited-overs specialist KL Rahul (62*) resurrected the Indian innings. The duo was involved in a 112-run stand for the sixth wicket as the hosts ended up posting a stiff total of 317/5 from their 50 overs.

Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 58 off just 31 deliveries at a strike rate of 187.1. His impactful knock included seven boundaries and a couple of maximums.