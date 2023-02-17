Krunal Pandya Uploads Candid Pictures From Hardik-Natasa Stankovic's Wedding; See Pics

Days after renewing their wedding vows in a white-wedding ceremony, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in a traditional Indian-style wedding. While the couple shared stunning pictures from the marriage ceremony on Thursday, Hardik’s elder brother Krunal Pandya shared a few unseen pictures from the ceremony on Friday. The couple first got married in a private ceremony in 2020 and deciding to renew their vows in grand fashion for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, Krunal took to his official Instagram handle on Friday with the caption, ‘Pyaar’. On spotting the post, Hardik and Natasa also reacted to the post. Here’s a look at the unseen pictures from their Indian-styled wedding ceremony.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s Indian-styled wedding

Bollywood actress Natasa was seen donning a beautiful red gota lehenga with heavy gold embroidery in the wedding pictures. On the other hand, Pandya was seen wearing a spectacular golden zardosi sherwani which featured red and green beads. Their outfits were designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stakovic’s white-wedding in Udaipur

Hardik and Natasa first tied the knot in 2020, which came in the midst of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. The couple could not host a grand ceremony due to the virus, which is why they might have decided to renew their vows now. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram and posted pictures from the special day. The Indian cricketer captioned the post “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

Hardik and Natasa reportedly met for the first time at a nightclub in Mumbai and fell in love instantly. The couple then introduced one another to their families and also spent valuable time. Hardik then proposed Natasa on a cruise ship in Dubai, in January 2020. The couple then welcomed their first child, son Agatsya in July of the same year.