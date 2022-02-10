'Krunal Pandya Will Win You Games 100%', Says Krunal Pandya; 'not Me Being Over-confident'

Indian cricketer and former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya said he can 100% win games for teams, as he always plays to win championships, during his recent conversation with ESPN Cricinfo. The 30-year-old cricketer is all set to go under the hammer alongside 589 other players in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auctions, scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13. He has played six seasons with Mumbai Indias(MI) so far and has also picked up the IPL trophy on three occasions in 2017,2019, and 2020.

Krunal finds himself in the auction pool after not getting retained by MI and has registered himself for the auctions with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Meanwhile, during his conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, the cricketer was asked why a franchise should invest a big amount of money in him. “Krunal Pandya will win you games - 100%. It is not me being over-confident or cocky. It is just self-belief. I am a team man. I always play to win championships,” said Krunal answering the question.

Krunal on winning matches single-handedly

The former-MI player was also questioned about his thoughts on single-handedly winning a match for the team, based on his bowling or batting performance. Citing his Player of the Match award performances for India in Australia and New Zealand, Pandya agreed to the same. “People talk about my bowling action, but [all] three of my match awards, all overseas, have come due to my bowling performance. So I have won five or six games on my own, but like I said previously, I want to be more consistent,” Pandya said.

A look at Krunal Pandya's stats

After making his debut in the 2016 season, Krunal has played a total of 84 matches in the tournament for MI. In the process, he has scored 1143 runs at a strike rate of 138.54 with the help of one fifty. Meanwhile, he has accounted for a total of 51 wickets with the ball. His notable performances for MI earned him a Team India call-up and he made his international debut for India in November 2018. Since then, Krunal has played 19 T20I matches for India alongside the five ODIs after his 50-over debut in 2021.