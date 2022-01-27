Krunal Pandya's Twitter Handle Hacked With Bitcoin Post, Fans Wonder 'who Even Dared?'

On Thursday morning, Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya's official Twitter handle was inappropriately accessed by a miscreant, making him the latest victim of hacking on the micro-blogging platform. The hacker, who appeared to be a bitcoin scammer, shared a series of tweets from the Gujarat all-rounders' handle, one of which read, "Selling this account for bitcoins". The first post from the hacked handle was shared at 7:31 am this morning.

The first post from Krunal's handle was a retweet thanking the Baroda cricketer for following an account named '@suppliers'. The hacker has since shared more than ten posts from Krunal's Twitter handle. The 30-year-old is the latest victim of the bitcoin scammers on Twitter. As per reports, more than 100 verified accounts have been hacked by scammers in the past year, including the official handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Krunal Pandya's Twitter account hacked

Meanwhile, netizens have since taken to Twitter to mock the hacking of Krunal's official handle. One user jokingly wrote, "I won't buy this account for free as well." Another individual wrote, "Who even dared to hack lord Krunal account." Meanwhile, one user speculated that the account was hacked by Deepak Hooda, Krunal's former Baroda teammate, who was involved in a brawl with the cricketer during their time together in the domestic circuit.

wont get you a place in the team though — ananyaa (@ananyaa_6) January 27, 2022

Hack karna tha toh Hardik ka krte, mera q pic.twitter.com/H04zrH5ZDN — arya (@AreYarKyaBatau) January 27, 2022

Who even dared to hack lord Krunal account 🤨 — Aayusha_45 (@Aushaa_Rohitian) January 27, 2022

Deepak hooda ne hack kiya? — Just Butter (@JustButter07) January 27, 2022

Krunal, who was part of the Mumbai Indians' core team until IPL 2021, has been released by the franchise ahead of the upcoming mega auction. Meanwhile, the BCCI announced squads for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies on Thursday. Krunal was not picked in any of those squads. Krunal has played a total of 5 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India since his debut in 2018. He has 130 runs for India in the 50-over cricket, and 124 runs in the shortest format. He also has 2 ODI wickets and 15 T20I wickets to his name.

Image: KrunalPandya/Insta/Unsplash