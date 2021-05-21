Krunal Pandya's Wife Gives Glimpse Of Beautiful View From Their House, Fans Amazed

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is generally busy during this time of the year with IPL commitments. However, with IPL 2021 being suspended for the time being, the southpaw has got some time off cricket which he is relishing with his family at his house in Mumbai. Krunal is immensely active on social media as he keeps giving his fans a glimpse into his personal life.

Krunal Pandya's wife, Pankhuri Sharma's latest Instagram post reveals stunning view from their house

Likewise, the Krunal Pandya wife Pankhuri Sharma is also an avid social media user who keeps treating her followers with her and Krunal's beautiful pictures. On Thursday, Pankhuri shared another photo with Krunal where the two are all smiles. Besides the couple, it was the view from the Krunal Pandya house that amazed the fans. Several reactions poured in as fans showered love on the photo. The Krunal Pandya house currently is said to be in Vadodara, as per multiple reports.

Krunal Pandya IPL 2021

Meanwhile, the Krunal Pandya IPL 2021 stint wasn't the most memorable. In seven games, Krunal scored 100 runs at a dismal average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 131.57. Moreover, he could only grab three wickets at an awful average of 42.66 and an economy rate of 7.52. However, Krunal is expected to be selected for India's upcoming white-ball only tour of Sri Lanka this summer.

Krunal Pandya net worth figure

Krunal Pandya's lucrative IPL contract has had a significant impact on his overall net worth. According to kreedon.com, the Krunal Pandya net worth is estimated to be around ₹13 crore. The player's compensation comprises the compensation he receives for representing the Mumbai Indians' side in the Indian Premier League. Moreover, he also receives a handsome paycheck for leading the Baroda team in domestic cricket.

Krunal Pandya's net worth also includes a Lamborghini Huracan EVO which is said to have cost the all-rounder ₹3.22 crore. Pandya also is believed to charge a hefty amount for endorsing a brand. Krunal Pandya, alongside brother Hardik Pandya, was signed up by HalaPlay, a fantasy gaming platform in India, in 2019 as a brand ambassador.

Who is Krunal Pandya wife?

Krunal Pandya is married to Pankhuri Sharma. The Ahmedabad-born Pankhuri was a professional model. The duo first met through a common friend in Mumbai in early 2016. After dating for almost a year, Krunal Pandya finally proposed to Pankhuri after the epic 2017 IPL final where he was awarded the Man of the Match title. The duo eventually tied the knot on December 27, 2017.

Disclaimer: The above Krunal Pandya net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Krunal Pandya net worth figure.

SOURCE: KRUNAL PANDYA INSTAGRAM