KSS Vs HSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Kristianstad CC will take on Hisingen CC in the final match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 15 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our KSS vs HSG Dream11 prediction, KSS vs HSG Dream11 team and KSS vs HSG Dream11 top picks.

KSS vs HSG preview

HSG, who have one win and three losses in the tournament will fancy their chances for a win against KSS in the match. This will be the third match for KSS and the battle is expected to be a hard-fought contest.

KSS vs HSG Dream11 prediction: KSS vs HSG Dream11 team

KSS vs HSG Dream11 prediction: KSS vs HSG Dream11 team: KSS squad

Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari and Sajid Kha

KSS vs HSG Dream11 prediction: KSS vs HSG Dream11 team: HSG squad

Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawan Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir

KSS vs HSG Dream11 top picks

M Saleem

W Musleh

A Nag

KSS vs HSG Dream11 prediction: KSS vs HSG playing XI

KSS vs HSG Dream11 prediction: KSS probable playing XI

N Musleh, W Musleh, N Ahmad, A Shinwari, I Wafa, I Zahiri, K Khawri, K Jan Mohammed, F Khawri, A Shinwari and S Khan

KSS vs HSG Dream1 prediction: HSG probable playing XI

A Nag, G Seenivasan, F Mohammed, S Natrajan, M Saleem, A Jain, P Kumar, C Kilari, S Padmanabhan, B Konka and B Grewal

KSS vs HSG Dream11 team

KSS vs HSG Dream11 prediction

As per our KSS vs HSG Dream11 prediction, KSS will be favourites to win this match.

Note: The KSS vs HSG Dream11 prediction, KSS vs HSG Dream11 top picks and KSS vs HSG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KSS vs HSG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ECN.CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)