KSS Vs HSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Quick links:
Kristianstad CC will take on Hisingen CC in the final match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 15 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our KSS vs HSG Dream11 prediction, KSS vs HSG Dream11 team and KSS vs HSG Dream11 top picks.
Also Read: HSG Vs LKP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live
HSG, who have one win and three losses in the tournament will fancy their chances for a win against KSS in the match. This will be the third match for KSS and the battle is expected to be a hard-fought contest.
Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari and Sajid Kha
Also Read: WZC Vs KSS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live
Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawan Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir
Also Read: LKP Vs WZC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live
Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Dance To 'Zingaat' After IPL 2017 Final Win: Watch
N Musleh, W Musleh, N Ahmad, A Shinwari, I Wafa, I Zahiri, K Khawri, K Jan Mohammed, F Khawri, A Shinwari and S Khan
A Nag, G Seenivasan, F Mohammed, S Natrajan, M Saleem, A Jain, P Kumar, C Kilari, S Padmanabhan, B Konka and B Grewal
As per our KSS vs HSG Dream11 prediction, KSS will be favourites to win this match.