KSS Vs SSD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Game Info

Kristianstad CC will take on Seaside CC in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 15 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our KSS vs SSD Dream11 prediction, KSS vs SSD Dream11 team and KSS vs SSD Dream11 top picks.

KSS vs SSD Dream11 preview

SSD are currently leading the points table after winning all their matches so far and they will be looking to continue their winning momentum against KSS. On the other hand, KSS will be playing six matches in two days and will be looking to win all their matches.

KSS vs SSD Dream11 prediction: KSS vs SSD Dream11 team

KSS vs SSD Dream11 prediction: KSS vs SSD Dream11 team: KSS

Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari and Sajid Kha

KSS vs SSD Dream11 prediction: KSS vs SSD Dream11 team: SSD

Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq

KSS vs SSD Dream11 top picks

Here's our KSS vs SSD Dream11 top picks for the KSS vs SSD Dream11 match

U Chaudary, I Zahiri, U Sarwar

KSS vs SSD Dream11 prediction: KSS vs SSD playing XI

KSS vs SSD Dream11 prediction: KSS vs SSD playing XI: KSS

N Musleh, W Musleh, N Ahmad, A Shinwari, I Wafa, I Zahiri, K Khawri, K Jan Mohammed, F Khawri, A Shinwari and S Khan

KSS vs SSD Dream11 prediction: KSS vs SSD playing XI: SSD

A Zafar, H Koranga, A Arif, A Arora, I Khan, M Ghulami, R Pathak, S Gangannavar, Z Hussain, U Sarwar and Z Sabir

KSS vs SSD Dream11 team

KSS vs SSD Dream11 prediction

As per our KSS vs SSD Dream11 prediction, SSD will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KSS vs SSD Dream11 prediction, KSS vs SSD Dream11 top picks and KSS vs SSD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KSS vs SSD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

