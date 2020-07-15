KSS Vs SSD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Game Info

Quick links:
Kristianstad CC will take on Seaside CC in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 15 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our KSS vs SSD Dream11 prediction, KSS vs SSD Dream11 team and KSS vs SSD Dream11 top picks.
SSD are currently leading the points table after winning all their matches so far and they will be looking to continue their winning momentum against KSS. On the other hand, KSS will be playing six matches in two days and will be looking to win all their matches.
Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari and Sajid Kha
Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq
Here's our KSS vs SSD Dream11 top picks for the KSS vs SSD Dream11 match
U Chaudary, I Zahiri, U Sarwar
N Musleh, W Musleh, N Ahmad, A Shinwari, I Wafa, I Zahiri, K Khawri, K Jan Mohammed, F Khawri, A Shinwari and S Khan
A Zafar, H Koranga, A Arif, A Arora, I Khan, M Ghulami, R Pathak, S Gangannavar, Z Hussain, U Sarwar and Z Sabir
As per our KSS vs SSD Dream11 prediction, SSD will be favourites to win the match.