KSV Vs FCT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Keil 2021 Quarterfinal 3 Preview

Quarterfinal 3 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between Kummerfelder Sportverein and First Contact at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 11. Here is our KSV vs FCT Dream11 prediction, KSV vs FCT Dream11 team, KSV vs FCT scorecard and KSV vs FCT opener.

KSV vs FCT match preview

Kummerfelder Sportverein finished their league stage campaign on top of the Group B points table. The team won seven matches and lost one match from 8 matches played so far. The last two matches saw them win and lose one match each. The team won against SC Europa by 10 wickets, while in the final league stage fixture the team was beaten by PSV Hann Munden by 8 wickets.

First Contact, on the other hand, finished fourth in Group A. The team won just two matches, while lost six matches from the 8 matches played. The team ended their league stage campaign with a 9 wicket win over SG Hameln and will look to carry on the winning momentum coming into this quarterfinal fixture. While Kummerfelder Sportverein will start as favourites, First contact will not make things easy for their opponent with a berth in the semi-final at stake.

KSV vs FCT weather report

There will be no rain during the match despite intermittent cloud cover which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the KSV vs FCT Dream11 prediction.

KSV vs FCT pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

KSV vs FCT player record

For First Contact, the performance from Zahirshah Zakil and Sadam Sherzad was exceptional during the league stage. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the two fixtures and take them to the semi-final stage. On the other hand, Kummerfelder Sportverein will look up to Ahmed Mussadiq and Shoaib Azam, to do well for the team after their impressive performance during the league stage. The team would want them to score runs and guide the team to the semi-final stage. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

KSV vs FCT Dream11 team

KSV vs FCT Dream11 prediction

As per our KSV vs FCT Dream11 prediction, KSV will come out on top in this contest.

Image: Fancode