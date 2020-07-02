KSV Vs FDF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

The 14th match of the ECS T10 series sees KSV Cricket and SG Findorff EV face off against each other. The KSV vs FDF match will take place on Thursday, 2nd July. The KSV vs FDF match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld at 3:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our KSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, KSV vs FDF Dream11 team and KSV vs FDF Dream11 top picks.

KSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: KSV vs FDF Dream11 preview

Both the teams come into the KSV vs FDF game looking to book a semi-final berth on the last day of league matches. While KSV Cricket has two wins out of four games, SG Findorff EV has a win and a loss each from the two games that they have played. SG Findorr EV will be looking to win the clash to move closer to the semi-final qualifying places. The bowling attack of SG Findorff EV will be under pressure in this game, having conceded 150 in their last game against PSV Hann Munden.

KSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: KSV vs FDF Dream11 squad

KSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: KSV vs FDF Dream11 squad: KSV

S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai.

KSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: KSV vs FDF Dream11 squad: FDF

Adeel Ahmad, Amanullah Sharifi, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa, Matiullah Yousafzai, Nasir Rustamkheil, Royal Sotra, Wahid Muhammad, Sajid Jaberkhel, Nader Khan Rahmany, Omedullah Safi, Awal Khan Safi, Sardar Wali Kakar, Zaheer Khan Jamali, Imran Hafiz, Kamran Niasi, Vinod Joshi, Junaid Javed

‼️HISTORYMAKER! Sharanya Sadarangani sets the standard becoming the first female cricketer to play in Dream11 European Cricket Series‼️👇https://t.co/OKl2v5hcz5@Dream11 @FanCode @Cricket_Germany pic.twitter.com/EpR00iVd4p — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 29, 2020

KSV vs FDF Dream11 top picks

Here's our KSV vs FDF Dream11 top picks for the KSV vs FDF Dream11 match

S Azam S Shinwari M Dostkhel S Ashraf A Hamid Wardak A Khalid

KSV vs FDF Dream 11 top picks: suggested team

Captain: Aziz Ullah Dawodzy

Vice-Captain: Mussadiq Ahmad

Wicket keepers: Sharaanya Sadarangani

Batsmen: Shoaib Azam, Muhammad Samiullah, Aziz Ullah Dawodzy

All-rounders: Asad Jan Dawoodkhel, Ahmed Hamid Wardak, Ammar Khalid, Mussaddiq Ahmad

Bowlers: Sultan Sherzad Shah, Alexander Knapman, Abdullah Khan

KSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: KSV vs FDF Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

KSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: KSV vs FDF Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: KSV

Shoaib Azam, Mussaddiq Ahmad, Israr Khan, Muhammad Samiullah, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Finn Sadarangani, Syed Zaid Hasan, Sharaanya Sadarangani, Asad Jan Dawoodkhel, Izatullah Dawlatzai, Sultan Sherzad Shah

KSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: KSV vs FDF Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: FDF

Ahmed Hamid Wardak, Shafqat Ashraf, Aziz Ullah Dawodzy, Ammar Khalid, Ghullam Farooq Amiri, Fakhar Ahmed, Alexander Knapman, Abdullah Khan, Luqman Ahmad, Ifitikhar Khan, Rashad Mehmood

KSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction

As per our KSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, FDF are the favourites to win the match.

Note: The KSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, KSV vs FDF Dream11 top picks and KSV vs FDF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: facebook/cricketfinland