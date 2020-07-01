KSV Vs MTV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live

KSV Cricket will face MTV Stallions in the upcoming clash on of ECS T10 Kummerfeld this week. Both the teams are currently sailing in the same boat as they are eyeing their second win of the season. Both the sides are evenly matched on the paper and viewers can expect some tough competition in the last match of the day.

The KSV vs MTV match will commence on Wednesday, July 1 at 8 PM IST. Fans can play the KSV vs MTV Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the KSV vs MTV Dream11 prediction, KSV vs MTV Dream11 top picks and KSV vs MTV Dream11 team.

KSV vs MTV Dream11 team

KSV vs MTV Dream11 top picks

Dilraj Singh (Captain) Rezuan Afzal (Vice-captain) Sultan Sherzad Shah Alexander Knapman Naill Perfect Giriraj Manoharan

Squads for the KSV vs MTV Dream11 team

KSV vs MTV Dream11 team: KSV Cricket (KSV) squad

S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai.

KSV vs MTV Dream11 team: MTV Stallions (MTV) squad

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali.

KSV vs MTV Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

KSV Cricket : S Zaid-Hasan, S Sadarangani, S Kakar, S Shinwari, A Jan, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawlatzai, M Dostkhel, R Afzal and S Sherzad Shah.

: S Zaid-Hasan, S Sadarangani, S Kakar, S Shinwari, A Jan, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawlatzai, M Dostkhel, R Afzal and S Sherzad Shah. MTV Stallions: B Prajapati, S Putta-Motilal, G Singh Rathore, S Islam, P Singh, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Orya, U Gadiraju, I Yakoob-Ali, A Amarkhil and E Moman.

KSV vs MTV Dream11 prediction

Our KSV vs MTV Dream11 prediction is that MTV Stallions will win this match.

Note: The KSV vs MTV Dream11 prediction, KSV vs MTV Dream11 top picks and KSV vs MTV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KSV vs MTV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)