KSV Vs THCC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For ECS T10 Keil 2021

Match 25 and Match 26 of the ECS T10 Keil 2021 tournament is all set to take place between the Kummerfelder Sportverein and the THCC Hamburg on June 7. The 25th and 26th match of the ECS T10 Keil 2021 tournament are all set to take place at the Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel, where Match 25 will start at 11:30 p.m. (IST) and Match 26 will start at 2:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s the KSV vs THCC Dream11 prediction including the player record and the KSV vs THCC Dream11 team prediction before the match.

The Kummerfelder Sportverein and the THCC Hamburg will be facing each other for the first during the 2021 season of the tournament. The KSV vs THCC opener will feature 2 back-to-back matches on Monday, June 7. The Kummerfelder Sportverein have won their last 2 matches and are currently sitting at the top of the Group B points table. On the other hand, the THCC Hamburg have lost their last 2 matches and are sitting in the 4th position of the Group B points table.

KSV vs THCC player record

From the Kummerfelder Sportverein team, Muhammad Samiullah will be the most important pick due to his all-around ability. Samiullah played a brilliant knock of 78 runs during the first match against the VFB Fallersleben while taking 2 wickets in the last 2 matches. Victor Moyo will be another important pick as a bowler since he has taken 3 wickets in the last 2 matches.

From the THCC Hamburg team, Angus Pickering will be a favourite pick due to his ability to take wickets and score runs when needed. He scored 49 runs in the last while taking 2 wickets. Abhi Jha can also be considered due to his batting prowess at the top order.

Probable Playing XI for KSV vs THCC Dream11 team

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Malith Herath (wk), Ahmed Musaddiq, Saied Sadat, Shoaib Azam (c), Sulaiman Kakar, Victor Moyo, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Muhammad Samiullah

THCC Hamburg: Abhi Jha, Abhik Jana (c), Angus Pickering, Bakhtiar Safi, Behram Ali, Cam Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Michael Anderson, Rahul Kumar (wk), Rohan Phadke, Sudhir Thakur

Captain and Vice-captain for KSV vs THCC best team

Captain – M. Samiullah

Vice-captain – V. Moyo

The favourable KSV vs THCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – M. Herath

Batsmen – A. Jha, B. Ali, S. Kakar

All-rounders – A. Pickering, V. Moyo (VC), M. Samiullah (C), S. Azam

Bowlers – M. Anderson, A. Soni, H. Said

In the KSV vs THCC scorecard, the KSV team is expected to perform well in the two upcoming fixtures. The KSV vs THCC opener can see the KSV team gain at least 2 points to move ahead in the points table.

Image Source: FanCode

Note: The KSV vs THCC dream11 prediction is made based on various statistics of the game. The KSV vs THCC dream11 team and the player prediction do not guarantee positive results and should be considered a means to get informed and entertained.