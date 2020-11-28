KT Vs DV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Game Preview

Kandy Tuskers will take on Dambulla Viking in Match 3 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020) on Saturday, November 28 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa in Hambantota. The KT vs DV live streaming will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). The KT vs DV live action in India will be available on Sony Sports Network. Here is a look at our KT vs DV match prediction, probable KT vs DV playing 11 and KT vs DV Dream11 team.

KT vs DV Match Preview

This will be Tuskers' second match of the LPL 2020. The Kusal Perera-led side played a thrilling tournament opener against Colombo Kings where they narrowly lost in the Super Over. They would like to get over the heartbreaking loss by securing a win in this fixture and getting off the mark on the points table.

On the other hand, the Viking will be playing their first match of the competition. Their strength lies in their batting with some prominent names like Upul Tharanga, Paul Stirling and Niroshan Dickwella within their ranks. However, they have an inexperienced bowling line up which will be put to test against a formidable Tuskers batting line up.

KT vs DV Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KT vs DV Dream11 team

KT vs DV Dream11 prediction: KT squad for KT vs DV Dream11 team

Kusal Perera (Captain), Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Gunaratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kaveeshka Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Munaf Patel, Brendan Taylor, Dale Steyn, Vishwa Fernando, Kevin Koththigoda

KT vs DV Dream11 prediction: DV squad for KT vs DV Dream11 team

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.

KT vs DV Dream11 prediction: Top picks from KT vs DV playing 11

Kusal Perera

Nuwan Pradeep

Dasun Shanaka

Upul Tharanga

KT vs DV match prediction: KT vs DV Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Perera (Captain), Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen: Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne (Vice-captain), Upul Tharanga

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dale Steyn, Lahiru Kumara

KT vs DV live: KT vs DV Dream11 prediction

As per our KT vs DV Dream11 prediction, KT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KT vs DV Dream11 prediction, top picks and KT vs DV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KT vs DV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

