KT Vs JS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

The Jaffna Stallions will lock horns with the Kandy Tuskers, in Match 15 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The KT vs JS match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST on Tuesday, December 8 from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota. Here is our KT vs JS Dream11 prediction, KT vs JS Dream11 team and KT vs JS Dream11 top picks.

KT vs JS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The top team at the Lanka Premier League 2020, the Jaffna Stallions will take on the currently bottom-placed team of the league, the Kandy Tuskers in a league stage game tomorrow. The Stallions will come into this match having lost their last completed game against the Colombo Kings. The loss ended an unbeaten run for the Stallions and is sure to have shaken their confidence slightly. With their last match being rained out, the Stallions have secured a semi-final spot for themselves and have nine points from four wins, one loss and an abandoned match.

The fight for the fourth spot in the playoffs will be fought till the end, with the Kandy Tuskers and the Galle Gladiators hoping to make the semi-finals. Both teams have just two points from six matches, and the fourth qualifying spot will belong to one of them. If the Tuskers don't win today's match they will have to defeat the Gladiators when they meet on December 10. If the Gladiators and Tuskers both win their earlier fixtures, it will come down to the penultimate group stage match of the series to decide the fourth qualifier.

KT vs JS playing 11 prediction

Kandy Tuskers predicted playing XI - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera (c)(wk), Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Seekuge Prasanna, Asela Gunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq and Munaf Patel

Jaffna Stallions predicted playing XI - Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Johnson Charles (wk), Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Binura Fernando, Usman Shinwari

KT vs JS Key Players

Kandy Tuskers - Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Naveen-ul-Haq

Jaffna Stallions- Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Usman Shinwari

KT vs JS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera (VC)

Batsmen: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Allrounders: Thisara Perera (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne

Bowlers: Usman Shinwari, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nuwan Pradeep,

KT vs JS Dream11 prediction

According to our KT vs JS match prediction, the Jaffna Stallions will repeat their previous win over the Tuskers and win this match.

Note: The KT vs JS Dream11 prediction and KT vs JS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KT vs JS Dream11 team and KT vs JS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

