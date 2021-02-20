KTS Vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, South African T20 Challenge Live Stream And More Info

The Knights (KTS) and Dolphins (DOL) will meet in the fourth match of the South African T20 Challenge on Saturday, February 20. The KTS vs DOL live match will begin at 6:00 PM (IST). The match will be played at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Here's a look at our KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction, top picks for KTS vs DOL playing 11 and KTS vs DOL Dream11 team. The Knights vs Dolphins live streaming can be found in India on Disney+ Hotstar while the telecast will take place on the Star Sports Network.

KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction: KTS vs DOL Dream11 preview

A total of six teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in the 17th edition of the South African T20 Challenge. Both Knights and Dolphins have had a contrasting start to their campaigns. Knights faced an embarrassing loss against Titans in their opening encounter. Their batting order failed to deliver, and they were ultimately bowled out for a paltry score of 116. Titans chased down the score comfortably in the 18th over with 6 wickets to spare.

Dolphins played exceptionally well in their first match against the Cape Cobras. Khaya Zondo scored a crucial half-century to take the side's total to 155. Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers for them, as he claimed four important wickets to help Dolphins win the contest by 14 runs. While they will be keen to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the upcoming fixture, the Knights also will look to put up a stronger show in their second match of the season.

KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction: KTS vs DOL Dream11 team, squad list

Knights: Pite van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gouws, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Berhardien, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Wandile Makwetu, Raynard van Tonder, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Migael Pretorius.

Dolphins: Keshav Maharaj, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Kerwin Mungroo, Robbie Frylinck, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Mangaliso Mosehle, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman.

KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KTS vs DOL playing 11

D Miller

A Phehlukwayo

P Biljon

K Zondo

KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction: KTS vs DOL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: A Gous

Batsmen: K Zondo, P Biljon (VC), D Miller (C), F Behardien

All-Rounders: S Muthusamy, P Kruger, A Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: K Maharaj, D Dupavillon, M Budaza

KTS vs DOL live: KTS vs DOL match prediction

According to our prediction, Dolphins will be favourites to clinch the contest against the Warriors.

Note: The KTS vs DOL match prediction and KTS vs DOL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KTS vs DOL Dream11 team and KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Dolphins Cricket Instagram

