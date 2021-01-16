KTS Vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview

The Knights will take on the Dolphins in the league match of the Momentum One Day Cup tournament. The KTS vs DOL match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The KTS vs DOL live match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST on Saturday, January 16. Here, we take a look at KTS vs DOL live scores, KTS vs DOL match prediction and KTS vs DOL playing 11.

KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction: KTS vs DOL live match preview

The weather has not been kind to players as well as fans with rain playing spoilsport during most of the matches. Apart from the first two matches, other games have been called off without a ball being bowled. Coming to this match if the weather stays fair the fans will finally get a chance to witness some cricket action between these two sides.

The last time these two teams faced each other it was the Dolphins who defeated the Knights by 53 runs. In that match, the Dolphins batted first and scored 290/8 in 50 overs. Wicketkeeper Grant Roelofsen was the star of their innings scoring 92 runs from 101 balls, while David Miller scored 57 runs. Robbie Frylinck played a blazing knock at the end scoring 37 runs off 18 balls. For the Dolphins, Jacques Snyman and Ferisco Adams picked up 2 wickets apiece.

The Knights in their run chase faltered as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The Pite van Biljon-led side were bowled out for 237 runs. Andries Gous (54 runs) and Farhaan Behardien (45 runs) were the only major contributors in the side's run chase. If the weather does permit play, then fans could be in for a fantastic clash between these two teams.

KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction: Probable KTS vs DOL playing 11

KTS: Pite van Biljon (c), Wandile Makwetu (wk), Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Botha, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Kagiso Mohale, Mbulelo Budaza

DOL: Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman.

KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KTS vs DOL Dream11 team

Ruan de Swardt

David Miller

Grant Roelofsen

Robbie Frylinck

KTS vs DOL match prediction: KTS vs DOL Dream11 team

KTS vs DOL live: KTS vs DOL match prediction

As per our KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction, DOL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction, top picks and KTS vs DOL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KTS vs DOL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: VKB Knights / Twitter

