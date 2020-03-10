KTS Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Momentum One Day Cup Match Details

Knights will take on Lions in the 26th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 on Tuesday, March 10. The KTS vs HL live match will be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The KTS vs HL live match will commence at 5:00 PM (IST). Here is our KTS vs HL Dream11 team, the KTS vs HL match prediction and KTS vs HL Dream11 prediction that could bring the best KTS vs HL live match results.

Knights are placed at the fifth position on the points table with three wins and four losses to their name. They won their last match against Cape Cobras by 7 wickets. Patrick Kruger and Shaun von Berg are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Lions are placed second in the points table with five wins and three losses. They lost their last match to Titans by 4 wickets. Dominic Hendricks and Wihan Lubbe are the players to watch out for.

Let's take a look at the squads and KTS vs HL Dream11 prediction.

KTS vs HL Dream11 Prediction: Squads

Here are the squads for the KTS vs HL playing 11 and the KTS vs HL Dream11 team -

KTS vs HL Dream11 Prediction: Knights Squad

Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Raynard van Tonder, Wandile Makwetu (C and WK), Obus Pienaar, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza, Ottniel Baartman, Corne Dry, Grant Mokoena, Gerald Coetzee, Zakhele Qwabe.

KTS vs HL Dream11 Prediction: Lions Squad

Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rapulana, Nicky van den Bergh (WK), Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Nono Pongolo, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso (C), Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Craig Alexander, Dominic Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Migael Pretorius, Joshua Richards

KTS vs HL Dream11 Prediction: KTS vs HL Dream11 team

Here is the KTS vs HL Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton

Batsmen: Raynard van Tonder, Wandile Makwetu, Dominic Hendricks (Captain), Andries Gouss

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso (Vice-captain), Shaun von Berg, Tshepo Ntuli

All-rounders: Wihan Lubbe, Jacques Snyman, Obus Pienaar

KTS vs HL Dream11 Prediction

Lions start off as favourites to win the game as per our KTS vs HL match prediction.

Note: Please note that the above KTS vs HL Dream11 Prediction is made according to our own analysis. The KTS vs HL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your game.

IMAGE COURTESY: IMPERIAL LIONS TWITTER