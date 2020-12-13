KTS Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Match Preview

Knights (KTS) will square off against Highveld Lions in a Pool B match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020. The match will be played on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The KTS vs HL live action will commence from 1:30 pm IST. Here's the KTS vs HL Dream11 prediction, top picks for KTS vs HL playing 11, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

KTS vs HL Match Preview

The competition has marked the return of domestic cricket in South Africa after the COVID-19 enforced sabbatical. The participating teams have captivated fans with exceptional performances and closely fought matches. Knights started their campaign on a promising note with two successive wins. However, they have fallen in the standings after losing two back-to-back fixtures.

Lions, on the other hand, did not have a flying start as they lost their opening contest and salvaged a draw in their subsequent encounter. However, they have staged a spectacular turnaround and with two consecutive wins have found form just at the right time. Lions also claimed a clinical 4-wicket victory over Knights when the two teams clashed earlier in the tournament.

KTS vs HL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KTS vs HL Dream11 team

KTS squad for KTS vs HL Dream11 team

Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Pite van Biljon (captain and wicket-keeper), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Mbulelo Budaza, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Kleinveldt, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Alfred Mothoa, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman, Duan Jansen

HL squad for KTS vs HL Dream11 team

Dominic Hendricks (Captain), Ryan Rickelton (Wicket-keeper), Joshua Richards, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Nicky van den Bergh, Nono Pongolo, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Eldred Hawken, Lutho Sipamla

KTS vs HL Dream11 prediction: Top picks from KTS vs HL playing 11

W Mulder

W Marshall

R Tonder

F Behardien

KTS vs HL match prediction: KTS vs HL Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: R Rickelton, P Biljon

Batsmen: W Marshall, R Tonder (vc), F Behardien, M Kleinveldt

All-rounders: W Mulder (c), D Potgieter

Bowlers: S Magala, S Berg, M Siboto

KTS vs HL live: KTS vs HL Dream11 prediction

As per our KTS vs HL Dream11 prediction, HL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KTS vs HL Dream11 prediction, top picks and KTS vs HL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KTS vs HL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

