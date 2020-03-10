KTS Vs HL Live Scores, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Knights will take on Lions in the 26th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 on Tuesday, March 10. The KTS vs HL live match will be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The KTS vs HL live streaming will commence at 5:00 PM (IST).

Knights vs Lions live score: KTS vs HL live match streaming and KTS vs HL live telecast in India

In South Africa, the KTS vs HL live match streaming can be found on SuperSport and CSN, which are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, fans can catch all the live updates on the Cricket South Africa app or website. There is no KTS vs HL live telecast in India. The KTS vs HL live match will commence at 5:00 pm IST.

Knights vs Lions live score: KTS vs HL live match pitch report

The average first innings score on this pitch is 239 while average second innings score is 196. On paper, both teams seem to be evenly placed for a win. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first and defend the target prior to the KTS vs HL live streaming.

Knights vs Lions Momentum One Day Cup: KTS vs HL live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 15 to 28 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 15 and 30 Degrees Celsius. There is a 24% probability of a thunderstorm.

Knights vs Lions Momentum One Day Cup: match preview

The Knights are placed at the fifth position on the points table with three wins and four losses to their name. They won their last match against Cape Cobras by 7 wickets. Patrick Kruger and Shaun von Berg will be the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Lions are placed second in the points table with five wins and three losses. They lost their last match to Titans by 4 wickets. Dominic Hendricks and Wihan Lubbe will be the players to watch out for.

IMAGE COURTESY: IMPERIAL LIONS TWITTER