KTS Vs HL Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, South Africa 4-Day Franchise Series Preview

Knights (KTS) and Highveld Lions (HL) are slated to clash in a Pool B fixture of the ongoing South Africa 4-Day Franchise Series on Sunday, December 13. The match will be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein and the action will commence from 1:30 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at the KTS vs HL live stream info, how to watch KTS vs HL live in India and where to catch the KTS vs HL live scores.

Round 5 of the #4DaySeries starts tomorrow. First ball to be bowled at 10:00AM. 🏏



📺 Momentum Multiply Titans vs Hollywoodbets Dolphins DStv App channel 245

📝 Ball-by-ball coverage and previews: https://t.co/zFevN4NRSi #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/NoeN1OC2K8 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 12, 2020

CSA 4 Day Franchise Series: Preview

Both Knights and Lions have featured in four matches in the competition so far. Knights are placed at the last spot in Pool B with two wins and two losses to their name. Lions have fared marginally better as they have lost only a single encounter and have also managed to salvage a draw along with two victories.

Knights were outplayed in their previous fixture and had to face a loss against the Dolphins. Their batting line-up failed to step-up, and they were bundled out for 116 and 213 and eventually lost the contest by 5 wickets. Lions, on the other hand, claimed a comprehensive 76-run win over Warriors and will be eying to capitalize on the momentum.

South Africa 4-Day Franchise Series live: KTS vs HL live stream details

The CSA 4-Day Franchise Series is not a televised event in India. However, fans who wish to follow KTS vs HL live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. One can also keep tabs on the social media pages and the official websites of Cricket South Africa to catch the KTS vs HL live scores.

South Africa 4-Day Franchise Series live: Weather prediction

As per AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover on the opening day of the four-day match. However, there are no chances of rain interrupting the encounter. The temperatures are likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius during the day.

South Africa 4-Day Franchise Series live: Pitch report

The strip at Bloemfontein is a balanced one that will provide assistance for both batsmen and bowlers throughout the match. 34 wickets fell during the last four-day match at the venue. Apart from the first innings, batsmen struggled to get going and bowlers dominated the contest. Faster bowlers will look to exploit the cloudy conditions as well and the team winning the toss could look to field first

South Africa 4-Day Franchise Series live: KTS vs HL squads

KTS vs HL squads: KTS squad

Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Pite van Biljon (wk/C), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Mbulelo Budaza, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Kleinveldt, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Alfred Mothoa, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman, Duan Jansen

KTS vs HL squads: HL squad

Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks (c), Ryan Rickelton (w), Wesley Marshall, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Delano Potgieter, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Nono Pongolo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Eldred Hawken and Lutho Sipamla.

