KTS Vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 19th match of the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 season will be played between Knights and Titans. The KTS vs TIT live match will be played at the Diamond Oval in Kimberly. The 50-overs fixture is scheduled for March 1 and will start at 1:30 PM IST. Here is our KTS vs TIT Dream11 Team and KTS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction.

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is the 39th edition of South Africa’s premier List A tournament. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from January 31 till March 21. 33 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in a double round-robin and playoffs format.

Titans are currently placed fourth on the points table with two wins out of their five matches. Meanwhile, Knights are at the bottom of the table with just one just win out of their six games.

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Squad

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: KTS Squad

Ryan McLaren, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry, Eddie Leie, Obus Pienaar, Pite van Biljon (c), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Duanne Olivier, Zakhele Qwabe, Keegan Petersen, Tshepo Ntuli, Luthando Mnyanda, Mbulelo Budaza, Wandile Makwetu, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Ottniel Baartman, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman.

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: TIT Squad

Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Farhaan Behardien, Theunis de Bruyn, Diego Rosier, Hardus Viljoen, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Tony de Zorzi, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Gregory Mahlokwana, Alfred Mothoa, Victor Mahlangu, Neil Brand, Matthew Arnold, Ryan Cartwright, Imran Manack, Marcello Piedt, Kabelo Sekhukhune.

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: KTS vs TIT Dream11 Team

Here is the KTS vs TIT Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Wandile Makwetu

All-rounder – Obus Pienaar, Jacques Snyman, Dayyaan Galiem, Grant Thomson

Batsmen – Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram (vc), Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi

Bowlers – Shaun von Berg, Mbulelo Budaza

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: KTS vs TIT match prediction

Titans start off as favourites to win as per the KTS vs TIT match prediction.

Please note that the above KTS vs TIT Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The KTS vs TIT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

