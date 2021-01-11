KTS Vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Momentum One Day Cup 2020-21 Match Preview

The Knights will face Titans in the Pool A league match of the Momentum One Day Cup tournament. The KTS vs TIT match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The KTS vs TIT live match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST on Monday, January 11. Here, we take a look at KTS vs TIT live scores, KTS vs TIT match prediction and KTS vs TIT playing 11.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Sent Back By Nathan Lyon After Blistering 97, Fans Laud Indian Keeper: WATCH

KTS vs TIT Dream11 prediction: KTS vs TIT live match preview

Both teams have opened their campaign with a loss to Dolphins and will look to open their account in the competition by winning the upcoming contest. Knights lost to Dolphins by 53 runs as they chased a target of 273 runs in 50 overs. Theunis de Bruyn (36 runs) and Thando Ntini (32*) were the top scorer for the side in that particular match, while other batsmen got starts but failed to make a big score. In the bowling department, Dayyaan Galiem impressed with the ball with 2/22 from 6 overs.

RESULT: It wasn't the start we were looking to make in the #MODC as @DolphinsCricket are victorious by 76 runs.



It's a quick turnaround and we face the VKB Knights at 10:00 on Monday.#TTNvDOL | #SkyBlues pic.twitter.com/t3e7YuCxxh — The Titans (@Titans_Cricket) January 9, 2021

Titans, on the other hand, were bowled out for 237 runs in 46.1 overs while chasing 291 runs to win. Andries Gous scored a fine half-century (53 runs) and Farhaan Behardien scored 45 runs with other batsmen despite getting a start failed to go on and play big innings. Jacques Snyman and Ferisco Adams had picked up 2 wickets in that match.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Condemns Racism At SCG Test, Says Bat & Ball Recognises Only Talent

KTS vs TIT Dream11 prediction: Probable KTS vs TIT playing 11

KTS: Wandile Makwetu (wk), Duan Jansen, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gous, Petrus van Biljon (c), Wandile Makwetu, Mbulelo Budaza, Shaun von Berg, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Kruger

TIT: Henry Davids, Rubin Hermann (wk), Grant Thomson (c), Theunis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Diego Rosier, Dayyaan Galiem, Kyle Abbott, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Thando Ntini

Also Read: Ponting Gets Trolled By India Fans As Pant Proves Former Wrong, Takes India Past 200 Runs

KTS vs TIT Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KTS vs TIT Dream11 team

Andries Gous

Kyle Abbott

Mbulelo Budaza

Thando Ntini

Also Read: VID Vs RJS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Game Preview

KTS vs TIT match prediction: KTS vs TIT Dream11 team

KTS vs TIT live: KTS vs TIT match prediction

As per our KTS vs TIT Dream11 prediction, TIT should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The KTS vs TIT Dream11 prediction, top picks and KTS vs TIT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KTS vs TIT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Titans / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.