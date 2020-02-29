KTS Vs TIT Live Score, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The 19th match of the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 season will be played between Knights and Titans. The KTS vs TIT live match will be played at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. The KTS vs TIT live match is scheduled for March 1 and will start at 1:30 PM IST. Here, we take a look at KTS vs TIT live streaming details along with the pitch and weather report for the KTS vs TIT live match.

KTS vs TIT Live Score: Match Preview

The ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is the 39th edition of South Africa’s premier List A tournament. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from January 31 till March 21. 33 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in double round-robin and playoffs format.

Titans are currently placed fourth on the points table with two wins out of their five matches. Meanwhile, Knights are at the bottom of the table with just one just win out of their six games. One of the Knights fixtures ended in a no-result.

KTS vs TIT Live Score: Squad Updates

KTS vs TIT Live Score: Knights Squad

Ryan McLaren, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry, Eddie Leie, Obus Pienaar, Pite van Biljon (c), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Duanne Olivier, Zakhele Qwabe, Keegan Petersen, Tshepo Ntuli, Luthando Mnyanda, Mbulelo Budaza, Wandile Makwetu, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Ottniel Baartman, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman.

KTS vs TIT Live Score: Titans Squad

Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Farhaan Behardien, Theunis de Bruyn, Diego Rosier, Hardus Viljoen, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Tony de Zorzi, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Gregory Mahlokwana, Alfred Mothoa, Victor Mahlangu, Neil Brand, Matthew Arnold, Ryan Cartwright, Imran Manack, Marcello Piedt, Kabelo Sekhukhune.

KTS vs TIT Live Score and KTS vs TIT Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to be played on March 1 and will start at 1:30 PM IST. In South Africa, the KTS vs TIT live streaming can be found on SuperSport and CSN, which are the official broadcasters of the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, you can catch all the live updates on Cricket South Africa's app, website and social media pages. There is no KTS vs TIT live streaming available in India.

KTS vs TIT Live Score: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests no rainfall during match time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 24°C and 25°C.

KTS vs TIT Live Score: Pitch Report

The track at the Diamond Oval generally assists both batsmen and pacers. The average first innings total at the venue in One-Day games has been 223. Batting first would be an ideal choice upon winning the toss here.

